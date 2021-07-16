Top partner accolades for Itec SA

Managed business and IT services provider Itec SA has received several accolades this month from two of its largest suppliers.

It has become one of the few South African distributors to achieve the prestigious Diamond Status from video surveillance equipment manufacturer Hikvision.

Onboarded by Itec in 2018, the Chinese organisation provides surveillance products to more than 2 400 partners in 155 countries and regions.

In addition, Itec SA has been named as the Sophos 2021 New Partner of the Year and has also achieved Platinum Partner Status at the British security software and hardware company, the highest level available.

“This recognition by Hikvision and Sophos reinforces our vision of providing our clients with innovative solutions that not only add value to their business but improves their customer experience translating to a positive impact on their financial bottom-line. As the world is changing and embracing digital disruption in a positive way, Itec is well positioned with partners like Hikvision and Sophos as we continue to expand our product set from security and cloud perspectives,” says Gavin Meyer, MD of Itec Holdings.

“We are exceptionally proud of these accolades as they come during a time where global uncertainty is forcing companies to think differently about their approaches to ICT. With over 25 years’ experience and more than 45 branches across southern Africa, Itec has entrenched itself as the trusted partner of choice for companies across industry sectors,” concludes Meyer.