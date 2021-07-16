Candidate Profile
- Experience of people management and the ability to lead and influence others.
- Experience in formal personal development planning and individual, team and process performance management.
- Proven experience in leading and managing the delivery of system/software development projects in a structured environment Experience in a variety of software development approaches and methodologies including Agile and Waterfall Experience in both architecture and implementation-level software design.
- Experience in requirements capture, analysis techniques and process improvement approaches.
- Able to influence and drive projects to meet key milestones and overcome challenges. Comfortable working without routine supervision
- A desire to remain technically capable and an expert in current technologies.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science, or a similar field.
- At least 6 years’ working experience as a web developer.
- Experience in the development of software using Python, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Docker, Google Cloud platform, Kubernetes, API development.
- An understanding and exposure to Concourse-ci, Automation, Google Analytics, Linux Server administration, Search Engine optimization, Subscription modelled businesses.
- Experience in the usage of Agile development principles and coaching skills. Excellent personal organisation and ability to prioritise and carry out multiple tasks.
- Solid understanding of web design and development principles.
- In-depth knowledge of software prototyping and UX design tools.
- Knowledge of the google cloud platform.
- Good understanding of GIT version control
- A portfolio of web design and projects you have worked on.
- Flexibility in the workplace.
Desired Skills:
- Google Analytic
- Linux
- Python
- Javascript
- cloud platform
- Docker
- API
- CSS
- Agile
- web developer
- Web Development
- CSS Javascript
- JavaScript
- Javascript Framework
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years People Welfare
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
About The Employer:
Our vibrant client within broadcasting and publications is looking for a rockstar Team Leader Web Development will be responsible for the creation and maintenance of the company website using scripting languages. He/she will supervise of developers, assisting with coding, testing, design adjustments and client reviews.