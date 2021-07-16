Web Developer

Jul 16, 2021

Candidate Profile

  • Experience of people management and the ability to lead and influence others.
  • Experience in formal personal development planning and individual, team and process performance management.
  • Proven experience in leading and managing the delivery of system/software development projects in a structured environment Experience in a variety of software development approaches and methodologies including Agile and Waterfall Experience in both architecture and implementation-level software design.
  • Experience in requirements capture, analysis techniques and process improvement approaches.
  • Able to influence and drive projects to meet key milestones and overcome challenges. Comfortable working without routine supervision
  • A desire to remain technically capable and an expert in current technologies.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science, or a similar field.
  • At least 6 years’ working experience as a web developer.
  • Experience in the development of software using Python, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Docker, Google Cloud platform, Kubernetes, API development.
  • An understanding and exposure to Concourse-ci, Automation, Google Analytics, Linux Server administration, Search Engine optimization, Subscription modelled businesses.
  • Experience in the usage of Agile development principles and coaching skills. Excellent personal organisation and ability to prioritise and carry out multiple tasks.
  • Solid understanding of web design and development principles.
  • In-depth knowledge of software prototyping and UX design tools.
  • Knowledge of the google cloud platform.
  • Good understanding of GIT version control
  • A portfolio of web design and projects you have worked on.
  • Flexibility in the workplace.

Desired Skills:

  • Google Analytic
  • Linux
  • Python
  • Javascript
  • cloud platform
  • Docker
  • API
  • CSS
  • Agile
  • web developer
  • Web Development
  • CSS Javascript
  • JavaScript
  • Javascript Framework

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years People Welfare
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Our vibrant client within broadcasting and publications is looking for a rockstar Team Leader Web Development will be responsible for the creation and maintenance of the company website using scripting languages. He/she will supervise of developers, assisting with coding, testing, design adjustments and client reviews.

Learn more/Apply for this position