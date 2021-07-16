Web Developer

Candidate Profile

Experience of people management and the ability to lead and influence others.

Experience in formal personal development planning and individual, team and process performance management.

Proven experience in leading and managing the delivery of system/software development projects in a structured environment Experience in a variety of software development approaches and methodologies including Agile and Waterfall Experience in both architecture and implementation-level software design.

Experience in requirements capture, analysis techniques and process improvement approaches.

Able to influence and drive projects to meet key milestones and overcome challenges. Comfortable working without routine supervision

A desire to remain technically capable and an expert in current technologies.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in information technology, computer science, or a similar field.

At least 6 years’ working experience as a web developer.

Experience in the development of software using Python, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, Docker, Google Cloud platform, Kubernetes, API development.

An understanding and exposure to Concourse-ci, Automation, Google Analytics, Linux Server administration, Search Engine optimization, Subscription modelled businesses.

Experience in the usage of Agile development principles and coaching skills. Excellent personal organisation and ability to prioritise and carry out multiple tasks.

Solid understanding of web design and development principles.

In-depth knowledge of software prototyping and UX design tools.

Knowledge of the google cloud platform.

Good understanding of GIT version control

A portfolio of web design and projects you have worked on.

Flexibility in the workplace.

Desired Skills:

Google Analytic

Linux

Python

Javascript

cloud platform

Docker

API

CSS

Agile

web developer

Web Development

CSS Javascript

JavaScript

Javascript Framework

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years People Welfare

2 to 5 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Our vibrant client within broadcasting and publications is looking for a rockstar Team Leader Web Development will be responsible for the creation and maintenance of the company website using scripting languages. He/she will supervise of developers, assisting with coding, testing, design adjustments and client reviews.

Learn more/Apply for this position