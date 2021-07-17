A well established Commercial Bank is looking for an experienced Analyst Developer: Android to join their fast growing team.
Purpose Statement:
To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement
Key Tasks & Accountabilities:
Quality
- Develop basic technical specifications from functional descriptions
- Develop Internet and Cell Phone Banking software products according to technical specifications
- Perform quality checks by developing and executing testing scripts and procedures
- Execute applications and systems performance analysis
On-time delivery
- Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems
- Ensure project deadlines at met according to contracted SLA with business
System uptime
- Standby and support
- System monitoring
- Capacity planning
- Performance analysis / load tests
- IT systems development processes (SDLC); Agile development life cycle
- Securing application and API endpoints; Application hardening techniques; Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements.
- Balance high response, stable and efficient code with attractive and functional aesthetics
- Work together with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features
- Efficiently use third-party libraries, data sources and APIs, proven ability integrating with external RESTful APIs & services
- Create and execute unit tests ensuring robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability
- Troubleshoot issues, fix bugs and improve application performance
- Minimise system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimisation of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews
- Monitor systems post change and pro-actively
Knowledge, Skills & Experience:
- Qualifications & Experience
- National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational)
- A relevant 3-year degree / diploma in IT or Software Development
- Java & Kotlin development Experience
- 3-5+ years solid Android software development experience
- Android 5+ expertise; Android Studio expertise
- Knowledge of new Google APIs and libraries in deprecation, and conversion solution
- Experience in using 3rd party libraries.
- Experience and good understanding of push notifications and submitting apps to store.
- Huawei HMS Ecosystem exposure an advantage
- Essential experience in the following development languages is required:
- JavaScript, JSON, HTML5, CSS, NodeJS
- Maven
- Altlassian products, Confluence
- Bitbucket & Git
- Springboot & Microservices
- Microosoft SQL Server
- SQL
- Ideal:
- Original app published in store
- Public Github
- Capacitor, React Native, Ionic, Flutter Exposure
- Continues Integration.
- Docker and supporting technologies
- Cordova & Hybrid app development experience
Knowledge:
Minimum
- Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Agile development life cycle
- Testing practices
Ideal:
- Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
Solid understanding of:
- Banking systems environment o Banking business model
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
- Object Orientated Development environment (i.e., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)
