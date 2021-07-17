Analyst Developer: Android

A well established Commercial Bank is looking for an experienced Analyst Developer: Android to join their fast growing team.

Purpose Statement:

To develop remote banking related applications in accordance with specific business requirement

Key Tasks & Accountabilities:

Quality

Develop basic technical specifications from functional descriptions

Develop Internet and Cell Phone Banking software products according to technical specifications

Perform quality checks by developing and executing testing scripts and procedures

Execute applications and systems performance analysis

On-time delivery

Ensure timely delivery of developed applications and systems

Ensure project deadlines at met according to contracted SLA with business

System uptime

Standby and support

System monitoring

Capacity planning

Performance analysis / load tests

IT systems development processes (SDLC); Agile development life cycle

Securing application and API endpoints; Application hardening techniques; Produce program specifications and implement system enhancements.

Balance high response, stable and efficient code with attractive and functional aesthetics

Work together with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features

Efficiently use third-party libraries, data sources and APIs, proven ability integrating with external RESTful APIs & services

Create and execute unit tests ensuring robustness, including edge cases, usability, and general reliability

Troubleshoot issues, fix bugs and improve application performance

Minimise system downtime through pro-active identification of potential issues and ensure minimisation of recurring problems by managing defects and performing code reviews

Monitor systems post change and pro-actively

Knowledge, Skills & Experience:

Qualifications & Experience National Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or National Certificate (Vocational) A relevant 3-year degree / diploma in IT or Software Development Java & Kotlin development Experience 3-5+ years solid Android software development experience Android 5+ expertise; Android Studio expertise Knowledge of new Google APIs and libraries in deprecation, and conversion solution Experience in using 3rd party libraries. Experience and good understanding of push notifications and submitting apps to store. Huawei HMS Ecosystem exposure an advantage



Essential experience in the following development languages is required: JavaScript, JSON, HTML5, CSS, NodeJS Maven Altlassian products, Confluence Bitbucket & Git Springboot & Microservices Microosoft SQL Server SQL



Ideal: Original app published in store Public Github Capacitor, React Native, Ionic, Flutter Exposure Continues Integration. Docker and supporting technologies Cordova & Hybrid app development experience



Knowledge:

Minimum

Must have detailed knowledge of: IT systems development processes (SDLC) Application development Standards and governance Agile development life cycle Testing practices



Ideal:

Knowledge of: UML Systems analysis and design System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)



Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment o Banking business model Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA) Object Orientated Development environment (i.e., Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)



Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

