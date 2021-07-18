Business Analyst – Retail Distribution at Mane

MAIN PURPOSE OF JOB

The Business Analyst is the connection between the Sales Department and the Finance Department through the management of sales pricing (and volumes/sales) to ensure that the margin guidelines and requirements are achieved whilst also ensuring that Retail Pricing are competitive to achieve the required volumes and growth targets.

Support the Sales Department with Quantitative and Qualitative monitoring and analysis of Retail Customers’ (being Fresh Meat and HMR/Supermarket customers) sales and margins on a national basis.

Administering the pricing of products to Retail Customers.

SCOPE OF JOB

Basic Job Functions:

Finance – Analytical Review:

Quantitative monitoring (Analytical Review) of sales value and volume per customer and per sales representative and Customer Service Representative against guidelines by making use of available tools (i.e. Power BI; etc.)

Quantitative monitoring (Analytical review) of margins per product class against financial targets by various criteria i.e. region, business unit, sales person, etc. by making use of available tools (i.e. Power BI; etc.)

Monitor margins and investigate abnormal margins with respect to both Made-In and Bought-In items as to potential: o Costing issues o Raw Material/Purchases cost fluctuations o Pricing issues

Co-ordinate with the Master Data Management (MDM), Customer Service Representatives and Key Account Managers with respect to findings, and report to management on systemic failures and options to improve systems

Monitor and Analyse Cost Changes nationally/regionally within the ERP (i.e. Syspro) by making use of available tools (i.e. Power BI) and publish regular reports on findings

Develop and monitor systems of Sales Order review to highlight, investigate and resolve margin/pricing/costing issues prior to invoicing

Set Pricing strategies with Key Account Managers and Regional Sales Executives, aligned to Finance department guidelines and the implementation thereof (allowing for built in price ranges and flexibility)

Assist in deploying of the retail-pricing-structure nationally and monitor maintenance thereof

Question and suggest new within the Finance Department Supply Chain Transfer – pricing for new/redeveloped or price sensitive customers and customer products or for products that cannot maintain acceptable margins at a distribution level. Supported by market research on market prices and minimum required or feasible volumes

Monitor, administer, maintain and ensure timeous renewal of all Contract Pricing and report to Management or applicable Sales Staff on expiring contracts with applicable recommendations on changes and communication to Master Data on authorized changes.

Monitor and Authorize Credit Notes, within set limits of authority, for Retail Customers (where applicable)

Establish Key Performance Indicators to monitor marketing campaign successes and reporting to Channel Executives and Management on findings and achievements.

Sales – Sales Analysis:

Perform qualitative monitoring/analysis on Sales Growth, Product gain/loss per customer and report to Sales Team and management on a regular basis (using automated Power BI reporting methodologies)

Perform “Win/loss” Analysis on marketing campaigns (against campaign brief) and targeted customers and report to the Sales Team, Key Account Managers and management thereon on a regular basis

Design and establish Power BI solutions to automate all existing strategies, initiatives and projects and report/supply feedback to Sales Team

Publish Sales Statistics with Accounts Receivable commentary off Power BI report base to Sales Representatives

Provide timeous information to Sales Team and Executives on lagging sales indicators with reasons and recommendations

Sales Process:

To support the implementation of the Fresh Meat and Home Meal Replacement/Supermarket sales projects with data mining, analysis and post-review commentary

Establish and maintain customer tiering for Retail customers national basis and to be incorporated in Syspro and having criteria/bandwidths which drive decision making as to all aspects of contact with Retail Customers

People:

Assist the Channel Executives with the development of the Retail Sales Team through timeous, accurate and complete information on team member performance to allow for the performance and variable compensation management .

Be the communication link between the Retail Channel Team with Finance Department.

Adhere to workplace values.

Adhere to code of conduct.

QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS LEVEL

– A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce/Cost Accounting/Financial Management

– A minimum of five years of experience in a business analyst (or similar) role.

– Very strong inter-personal and communication skills

– High Level user capabilities for data analysis including:

– Microsoft Query/SQL competency

– Excel advanced user including Pivot Table proficiency

– Syspro advanced user

– QlikView (or alternative data analysis tools) advanced user (preferable)

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Query/SQL competency

Excel advanced user including Pivot Table proficiency

Syspro advanced user

QlikView (or alternative data analysis tools) advanced user

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants

