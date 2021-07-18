IT Infrastructure Manager

ROLE DESCRIPTION
Job summary statement/purpose
The Infrastructure Manager will be responsible for overall Infrastructure. This role will be responsible for all phases of the infrastructure which includes; planning for capacity, infrastructure maintenance, liaison with supplier and Infrastructure support. This role will participate in technical meetings and consult with key stakeholders to ensure that Infrastructure needs are met as expected.
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES):
- Infrastructure Planning
- Provide short- term and long-term plans for the Infrastructure team to ensure systems availability and capacity management.
- Capacity Planning in support of the Divisional Strategy.
- Provide to Infrastructure input to the Divisional Strategy and contributes to the Initiatives in support of the Organisational Strategy.
- Executes and Implement Infrastructure Initiatives.
- Manage hardware, physical and virtual environments to minimise unplanned downtime.
- Management of cloud services on behalf of company and contribute into the Cloud Strategy/plans.
- Provide budget plans and procurement plans for Infrastructure.
- Infrastructure Management and Support
- Manage company Infrastructure, designs and provide maintenance of servers.
- Work closely with Network Specialist, Applications and Security team to ensure that systems plans are incorporated in the Infrastructure plans.
- Ensure that backups are scheduled and managed on regular basis.
- Provide budget input and manage budget allocation for Infrastructure and ensure expenses are accounted and allocated for accordingly.
- Infrastructure continuous improvement
- Create and lead Infrastructure Initiatives.
- Provide Infrastructure designs to Enterprise Architecture and ensure that Capacity planning is aligned with projects projected.
- Continuously review and update processes and policies relating to Infrastructure.
- Reporting
Provide the relevant reports and input during IT projects and for management purposes.
- Create, review and update Infrastructure designs for the Enterprise Architecture.
- Report on Infrastructure activities, Capacity and Availability.
- People Management
- Provide leadership to technical team.
- Ensure that Divisional KPI’s are cascaded to the teams’ score cards.
- Assist Senior Manager with the people management and culture activities and initiatives.
- Drive and report on team’s performance.
- Provide support and coaching to the technical team to ensure optimal performance.
- Ensure resources are allocated fairly to key projects.
- Manage team’s performance development and motivate the team to upskill themselves.
- Ad hoc
- Preform ad hoc task when required by line manager or any Senior Manager within BCT.
Qualifications and Experience:
Degree in Computer Science or relevant IT Degree
- Cloud solution relevant certificate (preferably Azure) (Added advantage)
- Cobit 5 Certificate
- ITIL Foundation Certificate
- Project Management
- 8 – 10 years of proven knowledge and experience in Infrastructure.
- Operating at the level of a professionally qualified, experienced specialists and mid-management.
- Microsoft environment Management
- Platform Management (preferably Nutanix)
- Desktop support experience
Knowledge and Technical Skills:
- Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning.
- Knowledge of cloud services
- Server management
- Infrastructure support and implementation
- General technical support skills and Capacity Management
- Managing relationships and Managing risks
- Attributes and Values:
- Flexibility and adaptability
- Willingness to keep up to date with the new technology development
- Drive, Stress tolerance and Persuasiveness
Desired Skills:
- Cloud solution
- Azure
- Cobit 5 Certificate
- ITIL Foundation Certificate
- Project Management
- Infrastructure
- Microsoft environment Management
- Data center migration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree