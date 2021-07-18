IT Infrastructure Manager

ROLE DESCRIPTION

Job summary statement/purpose

The Infrastructure Manager will be responsible for overall Infrastructure. This role will be responsible for all phases of the infrastructure which includes; planning for capacity, infrastructure maintenance, liaison with supplier and Infrastructure support. This role will participate in technical meetings and consult with key stakeholders to ensure that Infrastructure needs are met as expected.

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS (DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES):

Infrastructure Planning

Provide short- term and long-term plans for the Infrastructure team to ensure systems availability and capacity management.

Capacity Planning in support of the Divisional Strategy.

Provide to Infrastructure input to the Divisional Strategy and contributes to the Initiatives in support of the Organisational Strategy.

Executes and Implement Infrastructure Initiatives.

Manage hardware, physical and virtual environments to minimise unplanned downtime.

Management of cloud services on behalf of company and contribute into the Cloud Strategy/plans.

Provide budget plans and procurement plans for Infrastructure.

Infrastructure Management and Support

Manage company Infrastructure, designs and provide maintenance of servers.

Work closely with Network Specialist, Applications and Security team to ensure that systems plans are incorporated in the Infrastructure plans.

Ensure that backups are scheduled and managed on regular basis.

Provide budget input and manage budget allocation for Infrastructure and ensure expenses are accounted and allocated for accordingly.

Infrastructure continuous improvement

Create and lead Infrastructure Initiatives.

Executes and Implement Infrastructure Initiatives.

Provide Infrastructure designs to Enterprise Architecture and ensure that Capacity planning is aligned with projects projected.

Continuously review and update processes and policies relating to Infrastructure.

Reporting

Provide the relevant reports and input during IT projects and for management purposes.

Create, review and update Infrastructure designs for the Enterprise Architecture.

Report on Infrastructure activities, Capacity and Availability.

People Management

Provide leadership to technical team.

Ensure that Divisional KPI’s are cascaded to the teams’ score cards.

Assist Senior Manager with the people management and culture activities and initiatives.

Drive and report on team’s performance.

Provide support and coaching to the technical team to ensure optimal performance.

Ensure resources are allocated fairly to key projects.

Manage team’s performance development and motivate the team to upskill themselves.

Ad hoc

Preform ad hoc task when required by line manager or any Senior Manager within BCT.

Qualifications and Experience:

Degree in Computer Science or relevant IT Degree

Cloud solution relevant certificate (preferably Azure) (Added advantage)

Cobit 5 Certificate

ITIL Foundation Certificate

Project Management

8 – 10 years of proven knowledge and experience in Infrastructure.

Operating at the level of a professionally qualified, experienced specialists and mid-management.

Microsoft environment Management

Platform Management (preferably Nutanix)

Desktop support experience

Knowledge and Technical Skills:

Knowledge of business and management principles involved in strategic planning.

Knowledge of cloud services

Server management

Infrastructure support and implementation

General technical support skills and Capacity Management

Managing relationships and Managing risks

Attributes and Values:

Flexibility and adaptability

Willingness to keep up to date with the new technology development

Drive, Stress tolerance and Persuasiveness

Desired Skills:

Cloud solution

Azure

Cobit 5 Certificate

ITIL Foundation Certificate

Project Management

Infrastructure

Microsoft environment Management

Data center migration

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

