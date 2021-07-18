Senior Analyst Developer: Partner Integration (Nod

Jul 18, 2021

A well established Commercial Bank in is looking for an experienced Analyst Developer: Partner Integration to join their fast growing team.

Purpose Statement

To develop and integrate functionality from the Bank’s Partners into their mobile application

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant degree in Information Technology
  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Experience

  • 7 years proven Software Development experience

Essential experience in the following development technologies is required:

  • JavaScript Framework
  • NodeJS
  • Java
  • .Net / Core
  • HTML5 / CSS3
  • MSSQL
  • Web Services
  • Restful Services
  • Cordova

Knowledge

Minimum:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Testing practices

Ideal Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

  • Communication skills (written and verbal)
  • Interpersonal / Relationship management skills
  • Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving skills
  • The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines
  • Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines
  • Ability to work effectively with no or little supervision
  • Willingness to take ownership and accountability
  • Team player

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

