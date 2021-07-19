3D Machining Software Programmer at P3M Projects

We are looking for a Programmer with the following:

  • Must have Trade Test Tool, Job and Die Maker
  • Proficient in 2D and 3D Parametric CAD Software
  • Proficient in 3D Machining Software Programming
  • Have 10 Years experience in Automotive Metal Stamping Environment
  • Have knowledge and understanding of machines and tools including their designs
  • Ability to read and create Technical Drawings
  • Knowledge of Raw materials, Production Process and quality control

Desired Skills:

  • 3D
  • CAD
  • Software
  • Machining Programmer
  • Programmer
  • Automotive Metal Stamping

