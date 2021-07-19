3D Machining Software Programmer at P3M Projects

We are looking for a Programmer with the following:
- Must have Trade Test Tool, Job and Die Maker
- Proficient in 2D and 3D Parametric CAD Software
- Proficient in 3D Machining Software Programming
- Have 10 Years experience in Automotive Metal Stamping Environment
- Have knowledge and understanding of machines and tools including their designs
- Ability to read and create Technical Drawings
- Knowledge of Raw materials, Production Process and quality control
Desired Skills:
- 3D
- CAD
- Software
- Machining Programmer
- Programmer
- Automotive Metal Stamping