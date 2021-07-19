3D Machining Software Programmer at P3M Projects

We are looking for a Programmer with the following:

Must have Trade Test Tool, Job and Die Maker

Proficient in 2D and 3D Parametric CAD Software

Proficient in 3D Machining Software Programming

Have 10 Years experience in Automotive Metal Stamping Environment

Have knowledge and understanding of machines and tools including their designs

Ability to read and create Technical Drawings

Knowledge of Raw materials, Production Process and quality control

Desired Skills:

