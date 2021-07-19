Android Developer at MYPINPAD

THE ROLE

The primary purpose and scope of the Android Developer is to help develop and support existing MYPINPAD products.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES AND EXPECTATIONS

Help maintain existing MYPINPAD packages, and design and develop new ones

Help maintain and support existing MYPINPAD apps

Develop unit, integration, and interface tests

Participate in reviews of new and modified code

Help identify and document issues, and troubleshoot and fix those reported by others.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

Experience with designing and writing automated tests, using version control systems, and using continuous integration solutions

Experience developing Android apps using Kotlin & Java

A solid understanding of key Android APIs and components, including those relating to user-interfaces, network communications, inter-app communication, permissions, and security

Inquisitive and enjoys investigating how things work, and why

Feels comfortable being an individual contributor

Strong problem solving skills with an ability to communicate solutions and thinking process in a clear way

Eager to learn

Is a team player

Has a basic understanding of how data is represented by computers

Has an interest in scaling CI/CD and improving Ops flow

Enjoys creating a polished UI matching exacting specifications

Is familiar with, or has some experience with: Connectivity, Security, C, NDK, cryptography, KMP.

Desired Skills:

Security

C

NDK

cryptography

KMP.

kotlin

Java

Scaling CI

Writing automated tests

Android Development

About The Employer:

MYPINPAD’s software turns everyday mobile devices like smartphones and tablets into secure payment terminals.

As the first software-based payments solution developer in the world to have achieved a full suite of PCI certified solutions, our offering is the most secure in the world. This leading technology enables a consistent ‘card present’ payment experience across all channels, both in-store and digital.

MYPINPAD’s payments solutions are device and gateway agnostic and built upon our globally patented, cloud-based authentication platform. By enabling merchants of all sizes globally to securely accept payments using smartphones and tablets, we help open up a world of possibilities in reshaping the end-to-end customer experience. Secure, safe, seamless payments. Everywhere.

MYPINPAD is proud to be an equal opportunities employer. All our people make this an exciting and inclusive place to work, where they can be themselves and let their skills shine.

We value quality and excellence in everything we do, with a strong focus on supporting and developing our employees.

We offer a range of flexible working options that allow our people the opportunity to contribute fully, without compromising family commitments or general well-being.

