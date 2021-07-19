Data Analyst (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A forward-thinking Digital Solutions Specialist in Joburg seeks a highly meticulous & self-driven Data Analyst to contribute to the analysis and design of insights for their products and services. You will also assist management with data sets while driving optimisation and improvement of both internal & external products and services. The ideal candidate must possess a relevant IT tertiary qualification in Data Science/Analytics with 6 years solid experience in a similar role where you have worked with large data set and utilised Data Analysis software and tools, 4 years Power BI and other tech skills should include C#, MSSQL, JavaScript, R & Machine Learning techniques including Clustering, Decision Tree Learning, Artificial Neural [URL Removed] with stakeholders throughout the organisation to identify opportunities for leveraging company data to drive business solutions.

Mine and analyse data from company databases to drive optimization and improvement of products, services, marketing techniques and business strategies.

Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and data gathering techniques.

Develop custom data models and algorithms to apply to data sets.

Develop company A/B Testing framework and test model quality.

Coordinate with different functional teams to implement models and monitor outcomes.

Develop processes and tools to monitor and analyse model performance and data accuracy.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant IT tertiary qualification in Data Science/Analytics.

Experience/Skills –

6 Years or more of exposure to the world of Data Science and working with Data Analysis software and tools.

At least 4 years direct experience using Microsoft Power BI Suite and Python.

Strong experience using a variety of Data Mining/Data Analysis methods and a variety of data tools.

Proficient in C#, MSSQL, JavaScript, etc.

Experience using statistical computer language R, Python, SLQ, etc. to manipulate data and draw insights from large data sets.

Machine Learning techniques (Clustering, Decision Tree Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, etc.) and their real-world advantages/drawbacks.

Advantageous

Experience with Splunk.

Microsoft Azure Cloud Services.

ATTRIBUTES:

A technically sound approach and open-minded with a willingness to innovate and create.

Strong problem-solving with an emphasis on knowledge and insights development.

Positive attitude.

Quick learning ability.

Good team player.

Good communication skills.

Time and Task Management.

Takes initiative.

Broad technical experience.

