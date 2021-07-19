DevOps Engineer at Headhunters

Jul 19, 2021

Our client in the IT industry based in Cape Town is currently looking to employ a DevOps Engineer.

Main purpose of the position:

  • The DevOps Engineer will be responsible for managing infrastructure which includes setup, monitoring, resource allocation, and deployment architecture using a wide range of AWS and Azure cloud technologies.

Experience, Skills and Knowledge:

  • 3-4 years of experience working as a DevOps Engineer.
  • 3-year degree/diploma in the technology field.
  • AWS DevOps Professional Certification.
  • Good understanding of Agile processes.
  • Practical experience working with automated deployments and source control.
  • Ability to code and script.
  • Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.
  • Process-oriented with great documentation skills.
  • Knowledge of best practices and IT operations in an always-up, always-available service.
  • Experience administering and deploying development CI/CD tools such as Git, Jira, GitLab, or Jenkins.

Familiarity with the following technologies:

  • Container orchestration services – Docker, Kubernetes, Elastic Beanstalk.
  • Infrastructure As Code technologies – Terraform, Ansible.
  • Agile software development in Python, Go, Java, JavaScript, Typescript.
  • Significant experience with open-source operating system environments.

Key Performance Areas:

Project Planning:

  • Participate in the processes of strategic project-planning meetings.
  • Providing guidance and expertise on system options, risk, impact, and costs vs. benefits.
  • Create and share operational requirements and development forecasts to allow timely and
    accurate planning of projects.

Development:

  • Responsible for developing and building IT solutions.
  • Install and configure solutions, implement reusable components, translate technical
    requirements, assist with all stages of test data, develop interface stubs and simulators,
    and perform script maintenance and updates.

Deployment:

  • Build automated deployments through the use of configuration management technology.
  • Responsible for making modules ready for production, which entails moving them according to specific procedures and documenting knowledge transfer.

Maintenance and Troubleshooting:

  • Responsible for routine application maintenance tasks.
  • Create requirements and procedures for implementing routine maintenance.
  • Troubleshooting existing information systems for errors and resolving errors.

Performance Management:

  • Evaluate existing applications and platforms.
  • Give recommendations for enhancing performance via gap analysis, identifying the most
    practical alternative solutions, and assisting with modifications.

Writing software in line with industry standards and design patterns:

  • Guide and implement software and product design.
  • Produce code in line with project requirements.
  • Implement and maintain appropriate security standards.
  • Perform and request code reviews.
  • Write and maintain unit and functional tests.

Debugging software for optimum functioning:

  • Reproducing and locating the source of reported bugs and issues.
  • Fix bugs and issues.
  • Communicate errors and solutions to product owners.

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

