Full Stack C# Developer at IOX Fleet Services

We are hiring for intermediate full stack C# developers to join our team. You are competent in both front end frameworks like Angular and can write server side code in C#. Our product is cloud based and although proficiency in related technologies (Kubernetes, Docker and GCP) will count in your favour, those are not required.

We review and adopt what works from Domain Driven Design and Agile principles and manage our workloads through Jira. We use Git source control and are happy to review pull requests as part of our code review processes.

Our platform is built on microservices architecture.

Proficiencies:

You’re proficient in both written and spoken Afrikaans and English.

You’re able to take ownership and execute on challenging tasks. We are a small team, there are plenty of learning opportunities but the candidate that fills this role needs to learn quickly and be able to work independantly or as part of a small team when required.

You can self-organise and prioritise work well.

You can write user documentation and unit test code (xUnit / nUnit).

Job role:

You will be expected to contribute well documented and tested code to our codebase.

You should be an independant thinker and be able to solve complex problems in fundamentally simple constructs. (This is more important than technical competency)

You are located in Pretoria (our head office is located in Pretoria-East) and should be able to work from home or the office as required.

You will maintain and enhance our products and services as part of a distributed technical team. We use agile methodologies and move fast.

You will provide support to both technical team mates but also operational staff when required.

Desired Skills:

C#

Asp.net Core

Angular

MSSQL

DDD

xUnit

Entity Framework

Docker

Kubernetes

AWS/GCP/Azure

Web API

Microservices

CQRS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

About The Employer:

IOX Fleet was established in 2016 to assist private individuals and businesses settle traffic fines electronically. The company has grown exponentially over the course of its existence and currently services thousands of businesses and families throughout South Africa.

Our team is small and we are located in Pretoria East. We are looking for people that will fit well in our culture. We focus on exceptional customer support and building a cohesive, friendly working environment. We are excited to hear from you if you feel that the role described here is one you would excel in.

If you like solving scaling problems and working in cloud first technologies we’d love to hear from you.

Learn more/Apply for this position