We are looking for a keen and enthusiastic IOS developer who would like to further their development career, work as part of a team, learn new technologies and gain insight into our diverse industry.

Job & Company Description:

Work will vary between exciting new projects in line with provided designs and frameworks and maintaining and upgrading our current service offering, through improving and streamlining projects alongside further updates and additions. You would be required to report to both the developer lead and the lead project manager. With this you will be exposed to a vast array of world-first systems. Our Mobile space is growing rapidly worldwide as we are already delivering in multiple continents and we are at the forefront of providing effective and scalable solutions.

Education:

Minimum of 3 years’ work experience

Strong knowledge of iOS development and its supporting systems.

Proficient in SWIFT

Good development practices utilising modern design patterns.

A good understanding of storage mechanisms, threading, lifecycles.

Knowledge of common 3rd party libraries available and integration experience.

Strong UI development experience and developing for dynamic screen support.

Experience with RESTful API integration.

Well versed in Git

Being able to cope with stressful and dynamic (post-startup) environments.

Team player mentality with a strong focus on taking personal ownership.

Willingness to learn and contribute to the professional growth of fellow developers

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Be involved in the planning, design and development of first-to-market applications.

Taking personal ownership for projects as well as contributing to platform based products.

Working from wireframes to develop high quality iOS applications

Working alongside fellow mobile developers to help maintain the current projects application suite

Following best practice design and development methodologies in sustaining a high quality, clean, auditable and manageable system.

Where required, working within QMS frameworks for CE certification compliance.

For more IT jobs, please visit [URL Removed] you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful.

