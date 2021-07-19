IT Project Manager at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A deadline-driven IT Project Manager with exceptional multitasking ability is sought by a reputable Retail Group to take charge of the execution of multiple projects across the IT portfolio. You will provide frameworks and direction for projects to team members ensuring projects are planned & implemented in a structured manner within the constraints of scope, quality, time and cost, limiting project & business risk and maximising benefit delivery. The ideal candidate must possess a suitable 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification & a Project Management Certification with up to 7 years Programme and Project Management experience. You must also have managed at least 5 IT or IT-related projects through the complete project management lifecycle with a proven track record of delivering business application and infrastructure projects, be able to develop Business Cases or Feasibility studies, Risk and Issue Management & Agile Project Management [URL Removed] Delivery Management

Take a project from inception (idea stage) and organise a plan to deliver all aspects of the final working solution.

Define project objectives, scope, impacts, outputs, cost, benefits and success criteria in collaboration with business champions, business unit management and stakeholders and programme sponsor (where applicable).

Manage the people, processes and technology required to deliver solutions effectively according to the project requirements.

Lead cross-functional project teams by task assignment and follow up to ensure on-time completion.

Ensure delivery of the required output(s) for each phase or stage.

Create and control all project management related documents.

Conduct post-implementation reviews (PIRs), define recommendations based on best practices and lessons learnt.

Understand and ensure that the business requirements have been understood and correctly interpreted.

Issues and Risk Management

Identify and mitigate risks that may negatively impact the project.

Escalation of key decisions, unresolved issues and risks.

Budget Control

Manage the project budget by forecasting requirements, analysing variances, and initiating corrective action.

People Management

Mentor team members on structured methodology and best practices.

Provide regular and timely feedback to team members and their respective Line Managers.

Quality Management –

Apply quality management principles and processes.

Ensure all work is undertaken within the organisation standards and processes.

Ensure required documentation is complete, current and stored appropriate.

Communication / Reporting –

Conduct regular project reviews and accurately communicate the status of the project.

Produce management reports using established IT Portfolio Management methodology.

Establish and update plans with actuals and forecasts.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant 3-year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification.

Project Management Certification.

Experience/Skills

Up to 7 years experience in Programme and Project Management.

Managed at least 5 IT or IT-related projects through the complete project management lifecycle.

Agile Project Management experience.

Proven track record of delivering business application and infrastructure projects.

Deep understanding and experience of IT Project Management methodologies.

Ability to develop Business Cases or Feasibility studies to justify initiatives for approval by the Executive team.

Ability to align the IT Projects being executed to Business Requirements throughout the programs and projects lifecycle.

Strong facilitation and communication skills at multiple stakeholder levels.

Strong collaboration with internal and external stakeholders and partners.

Strong leadership ability of direct and virtual teams.

Proactive Risk and Issue Management skills.

Ability to analyse the impact of change on the Business, Programs and Projects and put required actions in place.

Retail Business acumen.

Advantageous

Relevant retail industry experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent multi-tasking ability.

Attention to detail and working to deadlines essential.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.COMMENTS:When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on [URL Removed] Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.

Learn more/Apply for this position