Java Developer

An exciting opportunity is available for a Senior Java Developer who has a passion for working in teams that strive to deliver an outstanding customer product experience in a rapid and iterative way.

The company’s Head Office is based overseas, and you will be required to work on various projects for different clients remotely.

Requirements:

10+ years’ development experience

Strong Java experience

Experience with Kafka, Azure Logic API, and Kubernetes.

Strong focus on event based integration and test automation

Desired Skills:

Java

Azure Logic API

Kubernetes

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

