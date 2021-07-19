Java Developer

Jul 19, 2021

An exciting opportunity is available for a Senior Java Developer who has a passion for working in teams that strive to deliver an outstanding customer product experience in a rapid and iterative way.

The company’s Head Office is based overseas, and you will be required to work on various projects for different clients remotely.

Requirements:

  • 10+ years’ development experience
  • Strong Java experience
  • Experience with Kafka, Azure Logic API, and Kubernetes.
  • Strong focus on event based integration and test automation

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Azure Logic API
  • Kubernetes

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

