An exciting opportunity is available for a Senior Java Developer who has a passion for working in teams that strive to deliver an outstanding customer product experience in a rapid and iterative way.
The company’s Head Office is based overseas, and you will be required to work on various projects for different clients remotely.
Requirements:
- 10+ years’ development experience
- Strong Java experience
- Experience with Kafka, Azure Logic API, and Kubernetes.
- Strong focus on event based integration and test automation
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Azure Logic API
- Kubernetes
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate