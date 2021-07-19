Junior System Administrator

Requirements:

A 3-year National Diploma/degree qualification in Information Technology/Information Management/Computer Science or equivalent.

3-5 years experience in Information Technology/Information Management related field with network experience including backup systems .

Knowledge of system administration

Knowledge of operation systems

Knowledge of networks (LAN, WAN, Access points) and VPN

Knowledge of Veeam Backup

Technical standards and procedures

ITIL and COBIT applications

KPAs:

To support the Organisation and its end users with technical problems, troubleshooting and service delivery improvements.

To support, maintain and configure IT infrastructure by conducting health checks and administration of all devices and services such as routers, switches, firewalls, windows servers, exchange servers, active directory and group policies. Manage antivirus server and windows server update services.

To develop (Daily, Weekly, Monthly) backups and restore functionality, monitor performance of backups and replace tapes for offsite storage.

To develop and finalize all Terms of References (TOR) for procurement of all Information Technology equipment, licenses and services.

To maintain the assets register by making sure all assets are properly recorded and records are stored safely for reference

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 business days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

