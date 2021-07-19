Retail Solutions Architect – FMCG Giant – Cape Town – R1.3M PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Solution Architects expertise is needed to join a FMCG GIANT looking to strategically advise and shape requirements for non-supermarket solutions and create high quality data. You will define and continuously improve the architecture framework and solution architecture modeling standards.

Just 30 minutes away from the beach in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town, this is a great chance for those looking to tackle complex problems with a great team, send your CV TODAY!!

Requirements:

Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.)

S/W frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.)

Solid track record in successful delivery solution architecture

Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills

Excellent team-working, inter-personal skills

Develop of proposals and excellent written communication and presentation skills

Excellent organisation and facilitation skills

Experience with Retail applications: SAP Retail, JDA, JDEdwards, Baan, MS Navision or similar

Desired Skills:

UML

OO

SOA

Agile

TOGAF

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

