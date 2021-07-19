SA users hit with social media fraud

A significant 68% of South African respondents highlighted that they or their loved ones suffered from criminals via social networks, according to a Kasperskly survey.

In most cases fraudsters pretended to be familiar to potential victims: the manipulation scheme presented a request for help from a friend (59%).

Users may not recognise immediately who the person on the other side of the screen is. Though the majority of respondents mentioned that they or their loved ones identified the scammers immediately (63), 30% still needed to start a dialogue for doing this.

“Social media are highly integrated in our daily life and scammers just cannot miss the opportunity to reach users directly through all the popular platforms,” comments Maher Yamout, senior security researcher at Kaspersky. “The fraudsters may find your personal data in your social media account and use it, for example with social engineering methods. In this case, we shouldn’t forget about basic security rules.

“For example, it’s better to hide private data and double-check your interlocutor if he urgently asks to transfer money or open a suspicious link.”

People also try to stay safe from scammers through special apps and programs.

According to the survey, at least 49% of local respondents use special security solutions (antivirus) to protect themselves against online scams, 45% installed Caller ID and 31% apply built-in phone functions (blacklist and etc.) against phone fraud.