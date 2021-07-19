Senior Business Analyst

Our client requries a skilled Business Analyst with experience in MS Dymaics 365 implementatioms, ideally in a call centre environment
This is a contract role and as Business Analyst, you will play a critical role in defining and enabling business change in an agile environment, deliver solutions that are fit for purpose, that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value.
Duties include:
- Acting as an advisor to the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative
- Facilitating group workshops and meetings
- Gathering, identifying and documenting business requirements
- Building relationships with all key stakeholders this includes business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers and users
- Business process modelling and improving business processes across various business units, processes and systems
- Implementing, testing and deploying solutions to business problems
- Assist in the continuous development, improvement and implementation of the analysis framework
- Mentoring and coaching of other business analysts
Qualifications and experience
- 5 years’ experience as a business analyst
- Experience in Financial services advantageous
- Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis
- Experience working on projects implemented for a call centre / communication centre, working as as a BA in a call centre, or experience of implementing MS Dynamics 365 will be advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Business Process Analysis
- Requirement Gathering
- MS Dynamics 365 advantageous
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric