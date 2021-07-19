Senior Business Analyst

Jul 19, 2021

Our client requries a skilled Business Analyst with experience in MS Dymaics 365 implementatioms, ideally in a call centre environment

This is a contract role and as Business Analyst, you will play a critical role in defining and enabling business change in an agile environment, deliver solutions that are fit for purpose, that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value.

Duties include:

  • Acting as an advisor to the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative
  • Facilitating group workshops and meetings
  • Gathering, identifying and documenting business requirements
  • Building relationships with all key stakeholders this includes business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers and users
  • Business process modelling and improving business processes across various business units, processes and systems
  • Implementing, testing and deploying solutions to business problems
  • Assist in the continuous development, improvement and implementation of the analysis framework
  • Mentoring and coaching of other business analysts

Qualifications and experience

  • 5 years’ experience as a business analyst
  • Experience in Financial services advantageous
  • Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis
  • Experience working on projects implemented for a call centre / communication centre, working as as a BA in a call centre, or experience of implementing MS Dynamics 365 will be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Requirement Gathering
  • MS Dynamics 365 advantageous

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

