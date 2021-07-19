Senior Business Analyst

Our client requries a skilled Business Analyst with experience in MS Dymaics 365 implementatioms, ideally in a call centre environment

This is a contract role and as Business Analyst, you will play a critical role in defining and enabling business change in an agile environment, deliver solutions that are fit for purpose, that focus on efficiencies and that deliver business value.

Duties include:

Acting as an advisor to the business on best outcomes for a particular business problem or initiative

Facilitating group workshops and meetings

Gathering, identifying and documenting business requirements

Building relationships with all key stakeholders this includes business owners, product owners, development teams, trainers and users

Business process modelling and improving business processes across various business units, processes and systems

Implementing, testing and deploying solutions to business problems

Assist in the continuous development, improvement and implementation of the analysis framework

Mentoring and coaching of other business analysts

Qualifications and experience

5 years’ experience as a business analyst

Experience in Financial services advantageous

Relevant formal qualification in Business Analysis

Experience working on projects implemented for a call centre / communication centre, working as as a BA in a call centre, or experience of implementing MS Dynamics 365 will be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Business Process Analysis

Requirement Gathering

MS Dynamics 365 advantageous

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position