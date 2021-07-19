An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Developer / AWS Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of experience:
- At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Minimum Qualifications Required :
- Relevant IT/Business Degree
Generic Technical / Functional Skills :
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Specific Technical / Functional Skills:
- Sound Knowledge in Java
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture, Cloud-native and Container Architecture
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such as JavaScript, Node.js, Java
- Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred): Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems
- IaaS knowledge, e.g. deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs
- Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks
- Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)
- Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)
- Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates, Terraform), Configuration
- Management (e.g. Ansible)
- Monitoring and log analytics
- AWS Lambda, Cloudwatch, DynamoDB, SQS
- Experience with Docker / Kubernetes
- Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql
- Experience with:
- Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
- GIT
- Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
- Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.
- Experience CI/CD Tools like Jenkins, SonarQube, Nexus, Artifactory
Technical knowledge – Advantage:
AWS:
- Lambda
- Api Gateway
- DynamoDB
- CloudWatch
- SQS
Responsibilities:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
