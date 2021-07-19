Senior Java Developer / AWS Cloud Specialist

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Java Developer / AWS Cloud Specialist to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of experience:

At least 8-10 years Cloud architecture and reporting technology experience

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Minimum Qualifications Required :

Relevant IT/Business Degree

Generic Technical / Functional Skills :

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Specific Technical / Functional Skills:

Sound Knowledge in Java

Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture, Cloud-native and Container Architecture

At least 8 years’ worth of experience using front-end and back-end technologies such as JavaScript, Node.js, Java

Experience with cloud technologies (Amazon AWS is strongly preferred): Automated deployment and configuration of components and systems

IaaS knowledge, e.g. deployment and maintenance of Linux VMs

Virtual networks, including communication with on-premise networks

Authentication, authorization concepts (OAuth2, OpenID Connect)

Continuous Integration, Continuous Delivery (design, configuration and operation)

Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates, Terraform), Configuration

Management (e.g. Ansible)

Monitoring and log analytics

AWS Lambda, Cloudwatch, DynamoDB, SQS

Experience with Docker / Kubernetes

Experience with Databases both Sql and NoSql

Experience with:

Web Services Design & Deployment

REST

GIT

Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

Experience in AGILE or SCRUM.

Experience CI/CD Tools like Jenkins, SonarQube, Nexus, Artifactory

Technical knowledge – Advantage:

AWS:

Lambda

Api Gateway

DynamoDB

CloudWatch

SQS

Responsibilities:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Apply today for more information on this fantastic opportunity!

Desired Skills:

Docker

Kubernetes

web

GIT

Agile

Scrum

AWS Lambda

Cloudwatch

SQS

DynamoDB

Terraform

CI/CD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

