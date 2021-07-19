Senior Quantitative Analyst at First National Bank.

Quantitative Analyst C2

FNB Card Business Solutions and CVM

All appointments will be made in line with the Bank’s Employment Equity planThe Bank actively supports the recruitment and advancement of individuals with disabilities. We recommend that candidates be encouraged to declare their disability and consult the Bank should they require reasonable accommodation

Responsibilities

Senior Quantitative Analyst with 5+ years Quantitative Analysis experience

The successful applicant will be building profit models

SAS and SQL skills none negotiable

Preferred qualification in mathematics, statistics, or actuarial sciences

Understanding of profit and income statements none negotiable

Calculating NIR and NII, ROE

The successful candidate must preferably come from financial services

Working closely with the Chief Financial Officer

To plan, build, optimise and implement innovative quantitative analytical methodologies, procedures, products and advanced mathematical models that provide analytical support and interpret insights, using advanced analytics technologies, to address business opportunities and problems and implement business strategy.

Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs

Assess own performance through seeking timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate

Utilise, refine and enhance advanced statistical models and data analysis to inform decision making and address business needs

Develop and implement advanced statistical models and data analysis to optimise processes, inform strategic decisions and meet current and future business requirements, reduce risk and generate profits

Deliver value add outputs across the analytics value chain in delivery of business strategy

Implement localised Analytics strategy to address business needs

Utilise advanced analytics technologies, program own statistical model and apply advanced data modelling methodologies that inform future fit strategic decisions and test current assumptions

Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within FNB and/or across the FRG

Develop new insights into situations and apply innovative solutions to make organisational improvements

Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations

Contribute to the development of a budget aligned to operational delivery plans, monitor effectiveness and report on variances.

Ensure compliance to legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes

Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Profit models

SAS

Net income revenue

Income statement

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

– About Us

– make a promise

– be deeply invested

– value our differences

– build trust, not territory

– have courage

– always do the right thing

– stay curious and you have one simple goal: to improve the lives of customers through simple, effective solutions that meet their needs, contact us today and join a winning team.

