Solutions Architect – Brackenfell Cape Town – R1.3m PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a passionate Solutions Architect with a deep knowledge of deep subject matter knowledge of POS related technologies? Well here is the role for you.

You will join the largest private sector employer in South Africa and a leading employer in Africa. You will work on incredible projects, with a team of dynamic, like minded individuals.

Requirements:

Bsc Computer Science

SAP

UML

OO

SOA

Agile

TOGAF

NoSQL

RDBMS

