Systems Analyst I: Online App (Contract) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A growing Retail Group seeks a solutions-driven Systems Analyst I to fill a 12-month contract role. You will be expected to understand and translate business requirements into quality system solutions and ensure optimal system performance and stability through support and Continuous Improvement. You will require a minimum of a 3-year IT tertiary qualification with 5 years IT work experience having worked on projects or large Continuous Improvement initiatives, experience working in Agile/Digital teams, understand network and cloud-based services, understand databases and skilled in a database language & able to compile written reports and briefs and communicate ideas [URL Removed] current systems solutions and business requirements

Interpret and provide input to translate complex business requirements into business requirement definitions and specifications.

Analyse and evaluate required system enhancements.

Analyse existing systems and interfaces for modification / improvement purposes.

Design new or enhanced systems to accommodate business needs

Participate in the process design or re-design and translate business / user requirements / processes into a system design.

Design system enhancements.

Change systems specifications based on testing problems / changing requirements.

Design interfaces with other systems.

Provide input to deployment plans based on designs.

Testing of proposed solutions

Develop system test plans for System and Integration Testing.

Perform Systems Testing and Integration Testing, and feedback results.

Participate in the implementation of new solutions to ensure successful integration into current environment

Manage the creation and hand-over of the system administration procedures.

Participate in the post-implementation reviews for completed projects.

Ensure SME input during the implementation process.

Work in Agile/Product team.

Support current solutions

Resolve user queries.

Ensure the stability of the existing systems environment.

Provide input to programming support teams.

Provide functional leadership and guidance.

Collaborate with and support ITS and the Business

Integrate with relevant business and IT stakeholders.

Provide system input to design of user training material.

Provide operational support to the business area.

Provide knowledge transfer and support to team members.

Create and maintain documentation

Develop and maintain all relevant SDLC documentation.

Document, publish and maintain system design (new system developments and enhancements) and all interfaces with other systems.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum 3-year IT qualification.

Minimum 5 years relevant IT experience.

May be required to perform standby duties.

Understanding of database and a database language.

Experience working on projects or large Continuous Improvement initiatives.

Project Management methodology.

Experience working in Agile/Digital teams.

An understanding of network and cloud-based services.

Prepare clear, well-structured presentations using a variety of tools and techniques.

Prepare written reports and briefs and communicate ideas clearly.

Advantageous

Retail experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Ability to research technology-related concepts, trends and best practices, and apply findings.

Present problem analysis and a recommended solution rather than just identifying and describing the problem itself.

Plan with a realistic sense of the time and resource demands involved, maintaining awareness of the interrelationships between own and other activities/projects.

Monitor and track progress to ensure delivery of all planned commitments, and keeps the appropriate people informed.

Discuss issues and exchange information with partners to identify areas of mutual interest and benefit.

Adjust to work effectively within new work structures, processes, requirements, or cultures.

Demonstrate resourcefulness in acquiring necessary knowledge, skills and competencies to adapt to change.

