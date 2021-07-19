Technical Test Analyst (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Play an influential role over the full Development lifecycle from conception to deployment and maintenance as the next Technical Test Analyst sought by a forward-thinking Digital Solutions Specialist in Joburg. Your core focus will also be Front-End Web Applications for mobile and desktop and back-end systems on Windows and in the Cloud. The ideal candidate must have a relevant IT tertiary qualification and be ISTQB TTA/ISEB Certified. You will also require 6 years or more experience in Software Automation Testing of which 4 must have been in a Test Analyst role, be proficient in C#, .Net, MSSQL, Web Services, TypeScript, Angular, HTML, CSS, Object Orientation techniques, Scrum, Kanban, SOAP, RESTful Services, Postman UI, Selenium, TestComplete, Jenkins, Azure DevOps, CI/CD & strong [URL Removed] as part of a Development team to define a roadmap for Unit Testing within different projects.

Identify areas that need test coverage via Unit Tests.

Identify functionality that needs coverage via Front End and Back End Tests.

Develop testing scripts for manual user testing and refine manual scripts into automated tests.

Explain technical details for non-technical people.

Explain user needs to the Dev team.

Read through project documentation and roadmap and create testing strategies and test plans to cover new features and interfaces.

Convert automated testing scripts and manual testing processes into user onboarding documentation.

Participate in roadmap and feature planning as part of the Development team.

Participate in daily stand-ups.

Collaborate with remote teams.

REQUIREMENTS:Qualifications

Relevant IT tertiary qualification.

Testing qualification ISTQB TTA / ISEB.

Experience/Skills

6 Years or more experience in Software Automation Testing, of which 4 years must be in the role of a Test Analyst.

Proficient in C#, .Net Framework, MSSQL, Web Services, TypeScript, Angular, HTML and CSS.

Direct experience with Object Orientation techniques, as well as the latest Software Design patterns.

Must have very strong knowledge and extensive experience in Excel and SQL.

Must have experience in an Agile work environment (Scrum, Kanban, XP).

Proficient in the use of SOAP and RESTful Services.

Testing tools and frameworks e.g., Postman UI, Selenium, TestComplete.

Proficient in the use of Build Management Tools e.g., Jenkins, Azure DevOps.

Test Reporting Tools e.g., GitHub, Zenhub.

Proficient in creating business-based functional Test Plans, Test Scenarios, Test Cases.

Test Scripts, Test Specifications and Traceability Matrix.

Knowledge and experience of DevOps techniques, including CI/CD is essential.

Direct experience within Financial Services is advantageous.

Working knowledge of data structures, open data standards and moving data via APIs.

ATTRIBUTES:

A technically sound approach is essential, but so too an open-minded willingness to innovate and create.

Autonomous self-driven individual who excels at getting the right things done.

Positive attitude.

Quick learning ability.

Good communication skills.

Time and Task Management.

Broad technical experience.

