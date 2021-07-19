Telkom and the impact of mass action

Telkom has issued an update on the impact of last week’s riots on its operations, and what the company is doing to mitigate the effects.

Although the financial impact of the destruction to property and disruption of Telkom operations, suppliers and business partners is still being collated, Telkom is on course with recovery of operations impacted by the mass action last week.

People

Telkom employees have been working under lockdown level 5 conditions.

The company’s risk assessment has helped us to reduce the level of exposure of Telkom employees by limiting certain activities such as the despatching of technicians and closing of Telkom stores.

We are working to support employees in the worst affected areas to enable them to cope with the impact of the disruption where necessary.

Network

Telkom has continued with network operations where it was safe to do so. In order to protect employees, technicians have not been dispatched to certain areas and the telco continues to monitor the situation to ensure employee safety.

This has resulted in an increase in the number of incidents and length of time that it is attending to incidents and the total number of incidents to be attended.

Warehousing and distribution

Incident at Durban harbour and damages to certain warehouses, including the BCX warehouse, is likely to negatively impact delivery times of hardware.

We request patience as we manage the impact of these incidents on the supply chain,” says the company in a statement. “In addition, we are working with our distribution partners to enable us to continue to meet our commitments where it is safe to do so.

Retail

Telkom is in the process of rehabilitating affected stores. Where the risk remains high, the stores will remain closed and customers are directed to alternative channels as a number of other retailers who offer distribution of our products are also closed.