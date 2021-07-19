Test Analyst

Our client requires the skills of an experienced Test Analyst (Manual) to identify and define the required test, prepare test data and participation to improving the testing process/define the team’s test strategy

Duties includes:

  • Analyse system and business specification to provide inputs and estimates
  • Liaising with business and or technical representatives to ensuring the highest quality outcomes
  • Integration impact test analysis
  • Define the appropriate tests required
  • Gathering and managing the Test Data
  • Set up / adjust test plans for all types of testing (functional and non-functional testing)
  • Comprehensive documentation of test results according to standards
  • Perform defect logging and reporting
  • Identify and suggest areas for growth and improvement within the team

Qualification and experience:

  • ISTQB certified or relevant qualification
  • 5 years expereince in Software testing/Quality Assurance
  • Agile
  • SQL
  • web applciation testing experience

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum
  • SQL
  • black box
  • white box
  • web application testing
  • API
  • Test Cases

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

