Our client requires the skills of an experienced Test Analyst (Manual) to identify and define the required test, prepare test data and participation to improving the testing process/define the team’s test strategy
Duties includes:
- Analyse system and business specification to provide inputs and estimates
- Liaising with business and or technical representatives to ensuring the highest quality outcomes
- Integration impact test analysis
- Define the appropriate tests required
- Gathering and managing the Test Data
- Set up / adjust test plans for all types of testing (functional and non-functional testing)
- Comprehensive documentation of test results according to standards
- Perform defect logging and reporting
- Identify and suggest areas for growth and improvement within the team
Qualification and experience:
- ISTQB certified or relevant qualification
- 5 years expereince in Software testing/Quality Assurance
- Agile
- SQL
- web applciation testing experience
Desired Skills:
- Scrum
- SQL
- black box
- white box
- web application testing
- API
- Test Cases
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric