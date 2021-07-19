Test Analyst

Our client requires the skills of an experienced Test Analyst (Manual) to identify and define the required test, prepare test data and participation to improving the testing process/define the team’s test strategy

Duties includes:

Analyse system and business specification to provide inputs and estimates

Liaising with business and or technical representatives to ensuring the highest quality outcomes

Integration impact test analysis

Define the appropriate tests required

Gathering and managing the Test Data

Set up / adjust test plans for all types of testing (functional and non-functional testing)

Comprehensive documentation of test results according to standards

Perform defect logging and reporting

Identify and suggest areas for growth and improvement within the team

Qualification and experience:

ISTQB certified or relevant qualification

5 years expereince in Software testing/Quality Assurance

Agile

SQL

web applciation testing experience

Desired Skills:

Scrum

SQL

black box

white box

web application testing

API

Test Cases

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

