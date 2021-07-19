UI UX Designer

To lead the design efforts in developing exceptional client and adviser experiences through cross functional collaboration and agile delivery methods
- Work with product leads to design and develop client and FA experience strategies.
- Be responsible for helping to ensure a compelling and cohesive end-toend experience across key touch points and interactions
- Lead fast-paced design brainstorming and ideation sessions with crossfunctional teams that result in CX/FX design innovations for propositions
- Work on highly complex problems with diverse scope, researching and/or designing new solutions to experience challenges.
- Make experience design recommendations grounded in data andinsights based on research results, field research, usability sessions, internal and external stakeholder feedback.
- Develop high level and/or detailed wireframes, mockups, and prototypes to effectively communicate interaction and design concepts.
- Drive designs through the Agile development process to ensure that the design vision is fully executed to meet customer needs.
- Compare and contrast various design solutions, taking technical and resource constraints into account.
- Be a part of an active and supportive User Experience Design community within the organization and profession.
Strategy Development and Implementation
- Scan the external environment, investigate alternative operating plans or models, and offer design specialist advice to deliver a competitive advantage
- Maintain link to CX/FX design community of practice to ensure adoption of best practice
- Utilize data from research insights, and performance metrics to make data-based decisions.
Clients and Markets
- Ensure the consistent design of exceptional client and adviser experiences
Regulatory and Risk Management
- Ensure that all design activities and interventions are performed in compliance with legislation and organisational policies
Stakeholder Management
- Build and maintain strong relationships with key internal stakeholders
- Provide input in the development of the client and FA experience designstrategy
Desired Skills:
- FA experience
- UX designer
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years UX / GUI Design
About The Employer:
Qualifications
– Bachelors degree in design or related field
– Some formal design thinking training/accreditation will be highly advantageous
– 5 years + experience as a designer or within the field of UX/CX design
– Experience in an agile work environment that emphasise cross functional teams.
– A high degree of creativity, empathy, passion, and problem-solving ability.
– Experience solving complex communication problems and designing world-class experiences for mid to large-scale clients.
– Excellent communication skills (story-telling, visualization) and the ability to get buy-in on those ideas within a large organization.
– Proven ability to support design teams and lead a project from concept to completion.
– Experience in using data (both quantitative and qualitative) analysis techniques to inform design.