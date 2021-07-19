UI UX Designer

To lead the design efforts in developing exceptional client and adviser experiences through cross functional collaboration and agile delivery methods

Work with product leads to design and develop client and FA experience strategies.

Be responsible for helping to ensure a compelling and cohesive end-toend experience across key touch points and interactions

Lead fast-paced design brainstorming and ideation sessions with crossfunctional teams that result in CX/FX design innovations for propositions

Work on highly complex problems with diverse scope, researching and/or designing new solutions to experience challenges.

Make experience design recommendations grounded in data andinsights based on research results, field research, usability sessions, internal and external stakeholder feedback.

Develop high level and/or detailed wireframes, mockups, and prototypes to effectively communicate interaction and design concepts.

Drive designs through the Agile development process to ensure that the design vision is fully executed to meet customer needs.

Compare and contrast various design solutions, taking technical and resource constraints into account.

Be a part of an active and supportive User Experience Design community within the organization and profession.

Strategy Development and Implementation

Scan the external environment, investigate alternative operating plans or models, and offer design specialist advice to deliver a competitive advantage

Maintain link to CX/FX design community of practice to ensure adoption of best practice

Utilize data from research insights, and performance metrics to make data-based decisions.

Clients and Markets

Ensure the consistent design of exceptional client and adviser experiences

Regulatory and Risk Management

Ensure that all design activities and interventions are performed in compliance with legislation and organisational policies

Stakeholder Management

Build and maintain strong relationships with key internal stakeholders

Provide input in the development of the client and FA experience designstrategy

Desired Skills:

FA experience

UX designer

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years UX / GUI Design

About The Employer:

Qualifications

– Bachelors degree in design or related field

– Some formal design thinking training/accreditation will be highly advantageous

– 5 years + experience as a designer or within the field of UX/CX design

– Experience in an agile work environment that emphasise cross functional teams.

– A high degree of creativity, empathy, passion, and problem-solving ability.

– Experience solving complex communication problems and designing world-class experiences for mid to large-scale clients.

– Excellent communication skills (story-telling, visualization) and the ability to get buy-in on those ideas within a large organization.

– Proven ability to support design teams and lead a project from concept to completion.

– Experience in using data (both quantitative and qualitative) analysis techniques to inform design.

