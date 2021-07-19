UI UX Designer

Jul 19, 2021

To lead the design efforts in developing exceptional client and adviser experiences through cross functional collaboration and agile delivery methods

  • Work with product leads to design and develop client and FA experience strategies.
  • Be responsible for helping to ensure a compelling and cohesive end-toend experience across key touch points and interactions
  • Lead fast-paced design brainstorming and ideation sessions with crossfunctional teams that result in CX/FX design innovations for propositions
  • Work on highly complex problems with diverse scope, researching and/or designing new solutions to experience challenges.
  • Make experience design recommendations grounded in data andinsights based on research results, field research, usability sessions, internal and external stakeholder feedback.
  • Develop high level and/or detailed wireframes, mockups, and prototypes to effectively communicate interaction and design concepts.
  • Drive designs through the Agile development process to ensure that the design vision is fully executed to meet customer needs.
  • Compare and contrast various design solutions, taking technical and resource constraints into account.
  • Be a part of an active and supportive User Experience Design community within the organization and profession.

Strategy Development and Implementation

  • Scan the external environment, investigate alternative operating plans or models, and offer design specialist advice to deliver a competitive advantage
  • Maintain link to CX/FX design community of practice to ensure adoption of best practice
  • Utilize data from research insights, and performance metrics to make data-based decisions.

Clients and Markets

  • Ensure the consistent design of exceptional client and adviser experiences

Regulatory and Risk Management

  • Ensure that all design activities and interventions are performed in compliance with legislation and organisational policies

Stakeholder Management

  • Build and maintain strong relationships with key internal stakeholders
  • Provide input in the development of the client and FA experience designstrategy

Desired Skills:

  • FA experience
  • UX designer

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years UX / GUI Design

About The Employer:

Qualifications

– Bachelors degree in design or related field
– Some formal design thinking training/accreditation will be highly advantageous

– 5 years + experience as a designer or within the field of UX/CX design
– Experience in an agile work environment that emphasise cross functional teams.
– A high degree of creativity, empathy, passion, and problem-solving ability.
– Experience solving complex communication problems and designing world-class experiences for mid to large-scale clients.
– Excellent communication skills (story-telling, visualization) and the ability to get buy-in on those ideas within a large organization.
– Proven ability to support design teams and lead a project from concept to completion.
– Experience in using data (both quantitative and qualitative) analysis techniques to inform design.

