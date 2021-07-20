Business Analyst

Our client is looking for a Business Analyst who will be responsible for the delivery of small projects / initiatives within a workstream. The Business Analyst will compile, analyse and articulate information in a way to meet the specific requirements of the initiatives. The Business Analyst will receive guidance, support and coaching from the Senior Business Analyst.

The critical responsibilities of this role are descried below. They may be subject to reasonable changes from time to time in line with business need.

Key Responsibilities

Gather information for the project as requested. Information gathering includes data gathering, interviews and workshops, market research and best practice research on a variety of topics.

Analysing of information to find tangible fact / solutions to aid in decision making and solution development for the client on the project.

With the guidance of the Senior Business Analyst, articulate the findings of any analysis done, into a applicable format, to present and explain to the client. The articulation of data and analysis can be in any of the following forms: PowerPoint presentations, Excel sheets and tables, Power BI Dashboards or Word Documents.

Lead specific initiative / small projects within a work stream to ensure that clients objective are met.

Project manage and report on initiatives / small projects according to the project management methodology / Project Management Office (PMO)

With the support of the Senior Business Analysts and the programme management, ensure a change management process is followed for the implementation of any initiatives for the client

Escalate any support required to a Senior Business Analyst or the Programme Manager

Provide guidance to more junior members of the project team

Ensure you deliver on the clients objectives in a professional manner that advocates the company brand.

Competencies Required:

Qualifications

A high preference for a Bachelor Degree or Masters Degree in: Engineering, Economics, Supply Chain Management, Computer Science or Actuarial Science

Minimum requirements (Experience)

Organisational and multitasking skills

Professional working experience (0 – 3 year)

Strong analytical ability

Strong verbal and written communication abilities

Stakeholder management skills

Project management skills

Problem solving skills

Change management and implementation skills

Competency in Microsoft applications, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

Professional work experience ideally in one of the following fields: SCM, consulting, data science, manufacturing or process engineering (Desired, Non-essential experienced)

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

project management

MS Powerpoint

Software Engineering

Supply Chain Management

Business Process Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our Client is a leading independent logistics advisory, technology and managed services firm that helps companies identify and unlock the latent value in your supply chain. The company was founded in 2012 by a team of supply chain professionals with over 100 years combined experience in the Southern African supply chain and logistics industry. Transnova is a 51% majority black-owned company with a Level 2 B-BBEE rating. Our head office is located in Johannesburg, South Africa with a regional team that offers extensive on-the-ground experience in sub-Saharan Africa with a footprint in Kenya, Rwanda, DRC, Ethiopia and Tanzania.

As a company that utilises technology to enable our solution and to continue improving on the use of technologies within our clients, we have partnered with global supply chain technology leaders that span from supply chain design and optimisation through to executional and transactional supply chain and logistics platforms. We represent these leading technologies exclusively on the African continent. Where we are unable to utilise global leading technologies as functionality doesn’t exist for local conditions, we have a team that develops bespoke solutions locally and we support and implement all our technology platforms locally.

