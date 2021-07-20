An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience :
5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
On premise virtualisation technology expertise
Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
Web and digital project experience advantageous
Agile working experience advantageous
Location:
Midrand/ Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
Business case development
Modelling techniques and method
User training
Compiling of user and operational manuals
Users sign off
Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional and technical requirements
Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups
Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques
Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving
Technical / Functional Skills:
Understanding of systems engineering concepts
Understanding of AWS Cloud Hosting Principles.
The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis
Business case development
Modelling techniques and method
Leadership ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
Compiling of user and operational manuals
User sign off
Understanding of integration between different technologies
Coordination between development and support environments
Assisting with the business case
Planning and monitoring
Eliciting requirements
Requirements organisation
Translating and simplifying requirements
Requirements management and communication
Requirements analysis
Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
Assist with identification and management of risks
AS IS and TO BE Process and conceptual diagram documentation
Apply today for a full spec.
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- CLOUD
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years