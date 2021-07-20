Business Analyst

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Business Analyst to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :

5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Location:

Midrand/ Home Office rotation

Role Tasks:

Business case development

Modelling techniques and method

User training

Compiling of user and operational manuals

Users sign off

Implement advanced strategies for gathering, reviewing, and analysing functional and technical requirements

Prioritize requirements and create conceptual prototypes and mock-ups

Master strategic business process modelling, traceability, and quality management techniques

Apply best practices for effective communication and problem-solving

Technical / Functional Skills:

Understanding of systems engineering concepts

Understanding of AWS Cloud Hosting Principles.

The ability to conduct cost/benefit analysis

Leadership ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Compiling of user and operational manuals

Understanding of integration between different technologies

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organisation

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

AS IS and TO BE Process and conceptual diagram documentation

Apply today for a full spec.

Desired Skills:

AWS

CLOUD

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

