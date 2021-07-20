Business Analyst at The Focus Group

Serve as a liaison among stakeholders. The incumbent is required to analyze underlying business needs (from what is being requested) and recommend solutions that enable the organization to achieve its goals via the use of technology or process optimization.

Work independently with users to define concepts, under direction of senior business analyst.

Serve as the conduit through which requirements flow between Business and the IT stakeholders.

Communicate clearly and have the skills and the ability to interact professionally with a diverse group: executives, managers, and subject matter experts.

Elicit requirements using various business analysis techniques. Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources, reconcile conflicts, decompose high-level information into detail, abstract up from low-level information to a general understanding, and distinguish user requests from the underlying true needs.

Documenting business, functional and non-functional requirements, including mapping processes and producing user guides.

Develop the appropriate templatized business analysis artefact using plain language.

Assist testing team with the creation on test scripts, execution thereof and the management of on-going testing of solutions and their release.

Building and fostering strong and healthy relationships with project stakeholders and sponsors.

Successfully engaging in multiple initiatives simultaneously.

5 years in an IT environment

Qualifications

A CCBA qualification or a Diploma in Business Analysis is advantageous.

Competencies and Skills

Organization

Numerical

Problem-solving

Basic logic of decision making

Computer literacy

Technical understanding of IT infrastructure

Willingness to work occasionally outside of normal business hours.

