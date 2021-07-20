Business Process Analyst: Inbound Logistics -SAP

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

To understand, analyse, define and develop business processes for Inbound logistics for a SAP ERP implementation project.

Qualifications and expertise required

Degree in Information Systems, Business or Computer Science

Relevant qualification in Business Analysis from one of the IIBA endorsed education providers

Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience in a similar role

Advanced experience in Microsoft Office Suite

Knowledge in SAP Solution Manager (advantageous) – Knowledge in SAP ECC6 (advantageous)

Required outputs:

Functional – Audit and document existing L3 business processes through business engagement and obtain business sign-off

– Analyse and assess validated business processes against SAP best practice processes, catalogue deviations from best practice and report to management- Apply knowledge of SAP and best practice to recommend appropriate process improvements

– Develop a master set of L4/L5 to-be business processes using a combination of audited L3 business processes and SAP best practice processes

– Understand as-is business processes through site visits, analysis of information and reports and engagements with business

– Understand Systems/IT team requirements from own outputs, and incorporate these in the design and content of process standardization workshops

– Assist with the facilitation of process standardization workshops with business and align function-wide processes to the master set of L4/L5 to-be processes

– Identify and document business critical process variants- Obtain business sign-off on standardized processes

– Understand systems/IT team requirements from own outputs and gather, articulate and document the relevant business requirements;

– Provide sound guidance and advice on business requirements by striving to clearly understand business needs and making considered recommendations as appropriate

– Obtain business sign-off on business requirements

– Assist the Systems/IT team with translating business requirements into SAP technical specifications.

– Document standard operating procedures at transaction level for newly standardised business processes.

Desired Skills:

BUSINESS PROCESS ANALYSYS

SAP

WAREHOUSING AND LOGISTICS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

NO BENEFITS

