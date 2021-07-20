Business Process Analyst: Outbound Warehouse – SAP

Purpose of the role:
- To understand, analyse, define and develop business processes for Outbound Warehouse for a SAP ERP implementation project.
Qualifications and expertise required (Must)
- Degree in Information Systems, Business or Computer Science
- Relevant qualification in Business Analysis from one of the IIBA endorsed education providers
- Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience in a similar role
- Advanced experience in Microsoft Office Suite
- Knowledge in SAP Solution Manager (advantageous)
- Knowledge in SAP ECC6 (advantageous)
Required outputs: Functional
- Audit and document existing L3 business processes through business engagement and obtain business sign-off
- Analyse and assess validated business processes against SAP best practice processes, catalogue deviations from best practice and report to management
- Apply knowledge of SAP and best practice to recommend appropriate process improvements
- Develop a master set of L4/L5 to-be business processes using a combination of audited L3 business processes and SAP best practice processes
- Understand as-is business processes through site visits, analysis of information and reports and engagements with business
- Understand Systems/IT team requirements from own outputs, and incorporate these in the design and content of process standardization workshops
- Assist with the facilitation of process standardization workshops with business and align function-wide processes to the master set of L4/L5 to-be processes
- Identify and document business critical process variants
- Obtain business sign-off on standardized processes
- Understand systems/IT team requirements from own outputs and gather, articulate and document the relevant business requirements;
- Provide sound guidance and advice on business requirements by striving to clearly understand business needs and making considered recommendations as appropriate
- Obtain business sign-off on business requirements
- Assist the Systems/IT team with translating business requirements into SAP technical specifications.
- Document standard operating procedures at transaction level for newly standardised business processes.
Desired Skills:
- SAP Solution Manager
- SAP ECC6
- Business Process Analysis
- Process Modelling
- Workflow Analysis
- Business Process
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- NO BENEFITS