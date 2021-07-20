Business Process Analyst: Outbound Warehouse – SAP

Purpose of the role:

  • To understand, analyse, define and develop business processes for Outbound Warehouse for a SAP ERP implementation project.

Qualifications and expertise required (Must)

  • Degree in Information Systems, Business or Computer Science
  • Relevant qualification in Business Analysis from one of the IIBA endorsed education providers
  • Minimum of 2-3 years’ experience in a similar role
  • Advanced experience in Microsoft Office Suite
  • Knowledge in SAP Solution Manager (advantageous)
  • Knowledge in SAP ECC6 (advantageous)

Required outputs: Functional

  • Audit and document existing L3 business processes through business engagement and obtain business sign-off
  • Analyse and assess validated business processes against SAP best practice processes, catalogue deviations from best practice and report to management
  • Apply knowledge of SAP and best practice to recommend appropriate process improvements
  • Develop a master set of L4/L5 to-be business processes using a combination of audited L3 business processes and SAP best practice processes
  • Understand as-is business processes through site visits, analysis of information and reports and engagements with business
  • Understand Systems/IT team requirements from own outputs, and incorporate these in the design and content of process standardization workshops
  • Assist with the facilitation of process standardization workshops with business and align function-wide processes to the master set of L4/L5 to-be processes
  • Identify and document business critical process variants
  • Obtain business sign-off on standardized processes
  • Understand systems/IT team requirements from own outputs and gather, articulate and document the relevant business requirements;
  • Provide sound guidance and advice on business requirements by striving to clearly understand business needs and making considered recommendations as appropriate
  • Obtain business sign-off on business requirements
  • Assist the Systems/IT team with translating business requirements into SAP technical specifications.
  • Document standard operating procedures at transaction level for newly standardised business processes.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Solution Manager
  • SAP ECC6
  • Business Process Analysis
  • Process Modelling
  • Workflow Analysis
  • Business Process

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • NO BENEFITS

