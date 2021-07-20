Data Analyst

POSITION: Data Analyst (Medical/Health Care) #DAM_PTA

LOCATION: Centurion

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: Market-related

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE: To analyse and report on client-specific data, and consulting with clients regarding such reports.

REQUIREMENTS:

A qualification in the field of data management/data science or a suitable analytical discipline will be an advantage.

Data analytical skills and capabilities.

Proven working experience with data in various forms and on applicable platforms.

Experience in the health care, medical aid industry, or research will be an advantage.

Knowledge of QlikView and Qlik Sense.

Microsoft Office – Excel Advanced.

Valid driver’s license and own vehicle.

Able to analyse qualitative and quantitative data and to draw meaningful conclusions.

Computer skills, including proficiency in the use of Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Good knowledge of various legislation concerning medical schemes, PMBs, and other healthcare issues will be an advantage.

Ability to deal with conflict and keep to set deadlines.

Analytical and detail orientated.

Capable of using initiative within the scope of responsibilities.

Good verbal communication and writing skills.

Ability to work independently and in a multidisciplinary team.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with co-workers, managers, and clients.

Adaptable and flexible.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Reporting

To develop client reports subject to the client’s SLA using various tools available, e.g., Excel and in-house Qlik models.

To check and analyse reports created before distribution to clients.

To compile ad hoc reports for clients based on client requests.

To compile and communicate internal reports and analytics according to business decision requests/requirements.

Analysis and consultation

To continually scrutinise and analyse information reported on, and to raise possible concerns with clients according to industry standards and client-specific requirements.

To consult with clients regarding feedback on reports to address areas of concern.

To consult internally with relevant departments regarding best practices and recommendations to clients (documentation and data analysis) to provide top-quality solutions to client-specific needs.

To provide analytical input internally to relevant departments and the company’s relevant committees.

To provide training regarding company data analysis platforms to internal and external clients.

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #DAM_PTA as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

QlikView

Data analysis

Data extraction

QlikSense

Excel Advanced

Qualitative & quantitive data

Business Analytics

Data Quality

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position