Data Analyst

Jul 20, 2021

POSITION: Data Analyst (Medical/Health Care) #DAM_PTA
LOCATION: Centurion
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE: To analyse and report on client-specific data, and consulting with clients regarding such reports.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • A qualification in the field of data management/data science or a suitable analytical discipline will be an advantage.
  • Data analytical skills and capabilities.
  • Proven working experience with data in various forms and on applicable platforms.
  • Experience in the health care, medical aid industry, or research will be an advantage.
  • Knowledge of QlikView and Qlik Sense.
  • Microsoft Office – Excel Advanced.
  • Valid driver’s license and own vehicle.
  • Able to analyse qualitative and quantitative data and to draw meaningful conclusions.
  • Computer skills, including proficiency in the use of Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
  • Good knowledge of various legislation concerning medical schemes, PMBs, and other healthcare issues will be an advantage.
  • Ability to deal with conflict and keep to set deadlines.
  • Analytical and detail orientated.
  • Capable of using initiative within the scope of responsibilities.
  • Good verbal communication and writing skills.
  • Ability to work independently and in a multidisciplinary team.
  • Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with co-workers, managers, and clients.
  • Adaptable and flexible.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
Reporting

  • To develop client reports subject to the client’s SLA using various tools available, e.g., Excel and in-house Qlik models.
  • To check and analyse reports created before distribution to clients.
  • To compile ad hoc reports for clients based on client requests.
  • To compile and communicate internal reports and analytics according to business decision requests/requirements.

Analysis and consultation

  • To continually scrutinise and analyse information reported on, and to raise possible concerns with clients according to industry standards and client-specific requirements.
  • To consult with clients regarding feedback on reports to address areas of concern.
  • To consult internally with relevant departments regarding best practices and recommendations to clients (documentation and data analysis) to provide top-quality solutions to client-specific needs.
  • To provide analytical input internally to relevant departments and the company’s relevant committees.
  • To provide training regarding company data analysis platforms to internal and external clients.

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #DAM_PTA as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

  • QlikView
  • Data analysis
  • Data extraction
  • QlikSense
  • Excel Advanced
  • Qualitative & quantitive data
  • Business Analytics
  • Data Quality

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
  • 1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

