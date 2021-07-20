POSITION: Data Analyst (Medical/Health Care) #DAM_PTA
LOCATION: Centurion
TYPE: Permanent
SALARY: Market-related
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
JOB PURPOSE: To analyse and report on client-specific data, and consulting with clients regarding such reports.
REQUIREMENTS:
- A qualification in the field of data management/data science or a suitable analytical discipline will be an advantage.
- Data analytical skills and capabilities.
- Proven working experience with data in various forms and on applicable platforms.
- Experience in the health care, medical aid industry, or research will be an advantage.
- Knowledge of QlikView and Qlik Sense.
- Microsoft Office – Excel Advanced.
- Valid driver’s license and own vehicle.
- Able to analyse qualitative and quantitative data and to draw meaningful conclusions.
- Computer skills, including proficiency in the use of Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.
- Good knowledge of various legislation concerning medical schemes, PMBs, and other healthcare issues will be an advantage.
- Ability to deal with conflict and keep to set deadlines.
- Analytical and detail orientated.
- Capable of using initiative within the scope of responsibilities.
- Good verbal communication and writing skills.
- Ability to work independently and in a multidisciplinary team.
- Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with co-workers, managers, and clients.
- Adaptable and flexible.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
Reporting
- To develop client reports subject to the client’s SLA using various tools available, e.g., Excel and in-house Qlik models.
- To check and analyse reports created before distribution to clients.
- To compile ad hoc reports for clients based on client requests.
- To compile and communicate internal reports and analytics according to business decision requests/requirements.
Analysis and consultation
- To continually scrutinise and analyse information reported on, and to raise possible concerns with clients according to industry standards and client-specific requirements.
- To consult with clients regarding feedback on reports to address areas of concern.
- To consult internally with relevant departments regarding best practices and recommendations to clients (documentation and data analysis) to provide top-quality solutions to client-specific needs.
- To provide analytical input internally to relevant departments and the company’s relevant committees.
- To provide training regarding company data analysis platforms to internal and external clients.
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #DAM_PTA as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
Desired Skills:
- QlikView
- Data analysis
- Data extraction
- QlikSense
- Excel Advanced
- Qualitative & quantitive data
- Business Analytics
- Data Quality
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
- 1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree