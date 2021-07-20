An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an DevOps Engineer to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience :
- 5-8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Good understanding of Java/OpenShift/Kubernetes or any Container Orchestration/AWS
- Good scripting knowledge with an aim at infrastructure as code is beneficial
- Responsible for developing and configuring systems to deploy, host, monitor and run various applications across both cloud and on-premise solutions
- Good understanding of delivering pipelined based automation for CI/ CD across the SDLC
- Focus on creation and facilitation to achieve Operations Support, automated end to end monitoring of services and data checks across multiple applications
- Experience with the processes and techniques for logging, monitoring and following up on production incidents
- Experience ensuring that Service Level Agreements (SLAs) are known and communicated to the feature team and other stakeholders
- Good understanding of automated monitoring to achieve various outcomes based on system wide SLAs
- Able to provide technical support for end-users in Germany and World-wide
- Development of features in collaboration with external development partners in Munich.
- Travel to Munich
- Meet with end users and gather requirements.
- Identify common sources of end-user errors and propose improvements
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Enforce code quality based on set standards (Code Quality Assurance)
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation focused on implementing system wide requirements for infrastructure and monitoring
- Troubleshoot defects reported by end-users
- Assist in resolving issues escalated by helpdesk
- Stand-by availability on a rotation basis for user support during business hours
- Release Management
- Create user stories for DevOps issues & AWS
- Code quality checks before deployments
- Non-Functional testing and monitoring
Technical / Functional Skills:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organisation
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Experience in APM as well as Log Aggregation like Dynatrace, Grafana, Datadog or other monitoring systems
- No Ops and/or Git Ops
- JAVA EE / JAVA (exposure)
- Scripting and pipelining
- Service Now, ITSM or similar Ticket Management Systems
- Restful services
- CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment) management and Automation
- Build Tools (Maven/Gradle/Gulp/Grunt/Web Pack)
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres or DB2) and Non-SQL (MongoDB/DynamoDB)
- TDD (Test-Driven Development) / BDD (BehaviourDriven Development)
- Experience with Liferay Applications
- Experience with AWS Technologies & Hosting.
Apply today for further information or a full spec.
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- Java
- ITSM
- SQL
- NON-SQL
- AWS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years