Full stack Developer (.NET, ReactJS)

Experience and Qualification:

Degree or diploma in an analytical, quantitative field such as computer science, engineering, business science or similar.

Candidates should demonstrate a track record of achievement in the top 25% of their peer group.

Responsibilities:

Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other Developers to understand new requirements.

Write technical specifications and develop new functionality to the company standards and deadlines.

Participate in design and planning sessions.

Understand how our existing systems work, how they fit into the overall architecture and what they achieve for the business.

Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.

Testing and deployment of code changes.

Requirements:

3+ years experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#, C++, Java or JavaScript.

Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server or PostgreSQL.

Knowledge of software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing.

Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and managing the implementation of system changes.

Desired:

Experience with any of the following would be advantageous:

Microservices.

Docker and Kubernetes.

Message queueing technologies (e.g., RabbitMQ).

Event driven architecture.

Cloud (preferably AWS).

Key Attributes:

A positive, can-do attitude, willing to learn and persevere.

Attention to detail and quality.

Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.

Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.

Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.

Strong analytical & mathematical skills.

Good communication.

