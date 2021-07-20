Full stack Developer (.NET, ReactJS)

Jul 20, 2021

Experience and Qualification:

  • Degree or diploma in an analytical, quantitative field such as computer science, engineering, business science or similar.
  • Candidates should demonstrate a track record of achievement in the top 25% of their peer group.

Responsibilities:

  • Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other Developers to understand new requirements.
  • Write technical specifications and develop new functionality to the company standards and deadlines.
  • Participate in design and planning sessions.
  • Understand how our existing systems work, how they fit into the overall architecture and what they achieve for the business.
  • Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.
  • Testing and deployment of code changes.

Requirements:

  • 3+ years experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#, C++, Java or JavaScript.
  • Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server or PostgreSQL.
  • Knowledge of software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing.
  • Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and managing the implementation of system changes.

Desired:

Experience with any of the following would be advantageous:

  • Microservices.
  • Docker and Kubernetes.
  • Message queueing technologies (e.g., RabbitMQ).
  • Event driven architecture.

Cloud (preferably AWS).

Key Attributes:

  • A positive, can-do attitude, willing to learn and persevere.
  • Attention to detail and quality.
  • Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.
  • Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.
  • Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.
  • Strong analytical & mathematical skills.
  • Good communication.

