Full stack Developer (.NET, ReactJS)

Experience and Qualification:
- Degree or diploma in an analytical, quantitative field such as computer science, engineering, business science or similar.
- Candidates should demonstrate a track record of achievement in the top 25% of their peer group.
Responsibilities:
- Interact with business users, Business Analysts and other Developers to understand new requirements.
- Write technical specifications and develop new functionality to the company standards and deadlines.
- Participate in design and planning sessions.
- Understand how our existing systems work, how they fit into the overall architecture and what they achieve for the business.
- Analyse issues reported by users and track down their cause through debugging techniques and discussion with other team members.
- Testing and deployment of code changes.
Requirements:
- 3+ years experience in systems design and coding in Microsoft .NET, .NET Core, C#, C++, Java or JavaScript.
- Proficiency in a database technology such as SQL Server or PostgreSQL.
- Knowledge of software engineering practices for the full software development life cycle, including coding standards, code reviews, source control management, build processes and testing.
- Experience in interacting with business users to understand requirements and managing the implementation of system changes.
Desired:
Experience with any of the following would be advantageous:
- Microservices.
- Docker and Kubernetes.
- Message queueing technologies (e.g., RabbitMQ).
- Event driven architecture.
Cloud (preferably AWS).
Key Attributes:
- A positive, can-do attitude, willing to learn and persevere.
- Attention to detail and quality.
- Willingness to take initiative and responsibility.
- Ability to meet deadlines and deal with pressure.
- Ability to work effectively as part of a diverse team and cross-train with team members.
- Strong analytical & mathematical skills.
- Good communication.