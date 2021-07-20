ICT Cloud & Infrastructure Security Specialist at Government Employees Medical Scheme

The position of ICT Cloud & Infrastructure Security Specialist is vacant. The ICT Cloud & Infrastructure Security Specialist will report directly to the Chief Information Officer and forms part of the Information and Communications Technology Division. The position is based at GEMS Head Office, Pretoria.

The closing date for applications will be Tuesday, 27 July 2021 at 5pm.

The total remuneration package perannum R862 628.00 – R1 078 232 and will be based on qualifications and experience.

The ICT Cloud & Infrastructure Security Specialist will be required to perform two core functions for the enterprise. The first is the day-to-day operations of the in-place security solutions while the second is the identification, investigation, and resolution of security breaches detected by those systems. The Cloud & Infrastructure Security Specialist will be involved in the creation and/or maintenance of policies, standards that enhance business processes and provide support to the Chief Information Officer through the following KPA’s:

Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Plan and design of enterprise security architecture.

Perform the deployment, integration, and initial configuration of all new security solutions and of any enhancements to existing security solutions in accordance with standard best operating procedures generically, and the enterprise’s security documents specifically.

Evaluate new and possible cloud vendors on security features and advise the Strategic Sourcing Specialist on those that meet organizational security standards and policies.

Develop monthly and quarterly reports on Cyber Security status of the Scheme

Maintain up-to-date baselines for secure configuration and operations of all in-place devices.

Provide Review logs and reports of all in-place devices, whether they be under direct control (e.g. security tools) or not (e.g. workstations, servers, network devices, etc.). Interpret the implications of that activity and devise plans for appropriate resolution.

Qualification requirements are:

Minimum 3 year Diploma or Degree in the field of computer science or information technology (NQF 6)

Certifications in Microsoft Certified Security Specialist and/or Azure Security Engineer and or equivalent

CCNA in any of the following areas; Security, Cloud, Data Centre and Wireless and/or COMPTIA or equivalent

Minimum of 5-8 years functional relevant work experience in ICT Security and Infrastructure practice.

Minimum 3 years Management experience in ICT Security and Infrastructure practice.

Extensive experience with Enterprise Cyber Security Solutions and Microsoft Azure Security.

Experience with Switches, Routers & other relevant peripherals and security solutions.

Working technical knowledge of Trend Micro, CCNA, CompTIA.

Strong understanding of IP, TCP/IP, and other network administration protocols.

Strong understanding of MS Operating System.

Familiarity with security features and access management of utilized commercial applications.

Experience with cloud and infrastructure security architectures and solutions.

Excellent written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills

Proven analytical and problem solving abilities

Self-motivated and directed

An understanding of Medical Schemes Industry would be advantageous.

GEMS employs people with the highest level of integrity – submission to the appropriate pre-employment assessment is obligatory to be considered for the position.

Information provided is used for Employment Equity purposes.

Kindly note that the information provided on application of the position may be shared with a third party for vetting purposes and will be stored by GEMS for a period of 5 years.

Gems is guided by the principles of employment equity. Preference will be given to groups who are underrepresented in accordance with Gems employment equity plan.

