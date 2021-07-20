IT Service Desk Agent at Universal Healthcare

Purpose of the Job

The role of the Service Desk Agent is to work within a customer-focused team environment and contribute to the delivery and support of Information Technology Services (I.T.S) to UHG staff. This is a professional position that provides medium level I.T support services such as documentation, technical analysis, advice, support, and problem solving in a timely manner, responding to calls and emails, and keeping records of technical issues on the Universal group I.T application software, operating systems, and network related issues to the company. The duties of the position cover the functional areas of Service Desk, operational support, and application support.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage the Service Desk with regard to answering all calls, via telephone and email, capturing it on the Call Logging system (RT, Jira SM, Jira or Marval), in accordance with I.T.S policies/procedures and within agreed Service Level Agreements.

Provide end user application support and guidance on software applications, and systems.

Provide efficient first line technical support over the phone, email, or in person for service request logging, problem diagnosis and resolution, problem escalation and reporting of Service Desk statistics while maintaining professional phone demeanour, courteousness, and in-depth customer service.

Provide prompt response and feedback to requests for service assistance by providing information to enable users to resolve their problems.

Accurate and detailed documenting of customer help desk interactions on the relevant system(s).

Diagnose software / hardware problems whilst attempting to resolve issue at hand; where unable to resolve, follow the escalation procedure.

Provide a professional service by ensuring requests are regularly updated and realistic resolution times are provided.

Participate in ongoing staff training and professional development within the I.T team. Need to stay up to date with technologies relevant to support the UHG environment.

Document I.T related issues and solutions electronically.

Explore opportunities and make recommendations which contribute to the continuous improvement of the support and services provided by I.T.S.

Investigate, analyse, resolve, and advise on support issues in a business application support environment.

Conduct system monitoring and maintenance of system logs and errors

Liaise with vendors to ensure problem resolution on various applications

Work with IT team to investigate complex issues, identify and implement solutions

Work in partnership with other departments ensuring correct exchange of knowledge and successful transition of developments into production

Maintain appropriate levels of technical and procedural documentation

Adhere to appropriate departmental procedures and practices (such as auditing requirements, control procedures and incident management procedures)

Communicate with end users and other support teams to notify of system incidents and resolution thereof?

Perform any other reasonable tasks as assigned by direct line manager.

Adhere to all quality and safety requirements of the company.

Minimum Qualifications and Experience Required

Matric/ Grade 12

Computer (A+) and Network (N+) competency certification.

At least one year of relevant I.T Support experience.

Strong technical knowledge of relevant hardware and software, specifically related to application and desktop support.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Good time management and communication skills.

Ability to manage multiple problems at once and prioritise issues.

Strong customer service focus.

A good working knowledge of Microsoft Windows, and Microsoft Office suite of products.

Familiarity with client software for accessing the internet and the use of wireless network, etc.

A medium level of understanding of PC and application support.

Advantageous

IT diploma / Degree

ITIL certification

Microsoft 365 Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate

Desired Skills:

ITIL

Help Desk Support

Microsoft 365

About The Employer:

About The Employer:

Universal Healthcare has established itself as a leader within the South African healthcare industry. Through our evidence-based integrated healthcare services, we aim to facilitate access to healthcare for more individuals. Universal Healthcare’s integrated services include health insurance administration, corporate health and employee wellness programs, managed care, occupational health programs, an extensive network of healthcare professionals/providers, and health insurance, including gap coverage, among others If you want to contribute significantly to the growth and development of an innovative company, be challenged in a line of work that really impacts people’s lives for good, and engage in a fantastic team environment, we’d like to hear from you. Thank you for your interest in working for Universal Healthcare. Kindly note that your application will be reviewed in accordance to the job requirements and the Company will select suitable candidates with cognisance of its Employment Equity policy. Should no response be received within 30 working days from your date of submission, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position, your resume will remain active in our database should you be suitable for positions in future.

Employer & Job Benefits:

– Medical Aid

– Gap Cover

– Pension Fund

– Group Life and Permanent Health Insurance

– 360 Degrees Loyalty Programme

– Funeral Cover

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Gap Cover

Pension Fund

Group Life and Permanent Health Insurance

360

Degrees Loyalty Programme

Funeral Cover

Learn more/Apply for this position