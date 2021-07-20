We are looking for a Junior Developer to join a National team to based in Port Elizabeth.
Academic requirements:
Honours Degree / Degree + work experience
Work experience:
Junior developers without honors degrees will need 1+ years experience
Technical requirements/abilities:
- Must be able to program in C# – must have experience in Microsoft SQL
- Must have some experience in JavaScript (any of Angular / Vue / React / Quasar)
- Other skills will be assessed on our side in an interview process.
Contractual offer:
- Initial 6-month contract.
- Long term position sought, but contract offered based on suitability.
- Renewal of contract thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties
Location:
The developer will be based in Port Elizabeth
They will not be required to travel to clients but will be office based