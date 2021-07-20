Junior Developer

We are looking for a Junior Developer to join a National team to based in Port Elizabeth.

Academic requirements:

Honours Degree / Degree + work experience

Work experience:

Junior developers without honors degrees will need 1+ years experience

Technical requirements/abilities:

Must be able to program in C# – must have experience in Microsoft SQL

Must have some experience in JavaScript (any of Angular / Vue / React / Quasar)

Other skills will be assessed on our side in an interview process.

Contractual offer:

Initial 6-month contract.

Long term position sought, but contract offered based on suitability.

Renewal of contract thereafter should placement be seen fit by both parties

Location:

The developer will be based in Port Elizabeth

They will not be required to travel to clients but will be office based

Learn more/Apply for this position