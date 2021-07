Junior Software Developer (6 months contract)

Academic requirements:

– Relevant Honours Degree / Degree + work experience

Work experience:

– Junior developers without honours degrees will need 1+ years experience

Technical requirements/abilities:

– Must be able to program in C#

– Must have experience in Microsoft SQL

– Must have some experience in JavaScript (any of Angular / Vue / React / Quasar)

– Other skills will be assessed in an interview process

