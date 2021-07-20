Liferay Developer

Jul 20, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Liferay Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :

  • Minimum 5+ years of experience in Development, Administration, Deployment, Up-grading of Liferay Portals with high availability requirements.

Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home office rotation

Role Tasks:

  • Develop and enhance new and existing Liferay application functionality.
  • Provide guidance on best practise implementation of Liferay solutions in partnership with the Technical Solutions Architect.
  • Managing technical incidents.
  • Exposure to the Integrating Portal with different external environments using Webservices
  • Monitor and update production issues raised on an ongoing basis.
  • Ensure production issues gets resolved within SLA.
  • Assist with facilitating emergency changes required on production environments.
  • Assist with troubleshooting and resolving issues on SIT, E2E, UAT and production environments when needed.
  • Root cause analysis of Production Related Incidents.
  • Assist with release notes and deployment documentation for future releases

Technical / Funcional Skills:

  • Bootstrap
  • Angular JS
  • Ajax
  • Node.js
  • User Experience Analysis
  • Continuous Integration (Jenkins, Sonar)
  • Glassfish Server
  • Liferay 7
  • Java Enterprise Development
  • Java Persistence Framework
  • Gladle (Dependency manager and build tool)
  • Flyway (Database migration tool)
  • GlassFish / Payara (Application server)
  • JUnit (Unit testing framework)
  • HTML/CSS
  • Liferay Permissions Concept
  • Postgres SQL/Queries
  • Jira/confluence
  • X-Ray
  • Arqullian (Testing framework)
  • Web Services Integration (SOAP/REST)
  • AWS Exposure Essential

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

