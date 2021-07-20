Liferay Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Liferay Developer to join their dynamic team.

Minimum Years of Experience :

Minimum 5+ years of experience in Development, Administration, Deployment, Up-grading of Liferay Portals with high availability requirements.

Location:

Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home office rotation

Role Tasks:

Develop and enhance new and existing Liferay application functionality.

Provide guidance on best practise implementation of Liferay solutions in partnership with the Technical Solutions Architect.

Managing technical incidents.

Exposure to the Integrating Portal with different external environments using Webservices

Monitor and update production issues raised on an ongoing basis.

Ensure production issues gets resolved within SLA.

Assist with facilitating emergency changes required on production environments.

Assist with troubleshooting and resolving issues on SIT, E2E, UAT and production environments when needed.

Root cause analysis of Production Related Incidents.

Assist with release notes and deployment documentation for future releases

Technical / Funcional Skills:

Bootstrap

Angular JS

Ajax

Node.js

User Experience Analysis

Continuous Integration (Jenkins, Sonar)

Glassfish Server

Liferay 7

Java Enterprise Development

Java Persistence Framework

Gladle (Dependency manager and build tool)

Flyway (Database migration tool)

GlassFish / Payara (Application server)

JUnit (Unit testing framework)

HTML/CSS

Liferay Permissions Concept

Postgres SQL/Queries

Jira/confluence

X-Ray

Arqullian (Testing framework)

Web Services Integration (SOAP/REST)

AWS Exposure Essential

Lets get those applications out!

Desired Skills:

Angular JS

Ajax

Java

HTML

JIRA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

