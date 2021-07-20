An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Liferay Developer to join their dynamic team.
Minimum Years of Experience :
- Minimum 5+ years of experience in Development, Administration, Deployment, Up-grading of Liferay Portals with high availability requirements.
Location:
Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home office rotation
Role Tasks:
- Develop and enhance new and existing Liferay application functionality.
- Provide guidance on best practise implementation of Liferay solutions in partnership with the Technical Solutions Architect.
- Managing technical incidents.
- Exposure to the Integrating Portal with different external environments using Webservices
- Monitor and update production issues raised on an ongoing basis.
- Ensure production issues gets resolved within SLA.
- Assist with facilitating emergency changes required on production environments.
- Assist with troubleshooting and resolving issues on SIT, E2E, UAT and production environments when needed.
- Root cause analysis of Production Related Incidents.
- Assist with release notes and deployment documentation for future releases
Technical / Funcional Skills:
- Bootstrap
- Angular JS
- Ajax
- Node.js
- User Experience Analysis
- Continuous Integration (Jenkins, Sonar)
- Glassfish Server
- Liferay 7
- Java Enterprise Development
- Java Persistence Framework
- Gladle (Dependency manager and build tool)
- Flyway (Database migration tool)
- GlassFish / Payara (Application server)
- JUnit (Unit testing framework)
- HTML/CSS
- Liferay Permissions Concept
- Postgres SQL/Queries
- Jira/confluence
- X-Ray
- Arqullian (Testing framework)
- Web Services Integration (SOAP/REST)
- AWS Exposure Essential
Lets get those applications out!
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years