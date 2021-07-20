QlikSense and QlikView Developer – Pretoria – up to R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A German multinational corporation and one of the world’s largest producers of motor vehicles is looking to hire the services of a skilled QlikSense and QlikView Developer on a long-term contract role.
You will be required to have an understanding of integration between different technologies, coordination between development and support environments, assisting with the business case, planning and monitoring, eliciting requirements, requirements organization, translating and simplifying requirements, requirements management and communication, document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed and assist with identification and management of risks.
If you are ready to take your career to the next level and are looking for challenging projects and exposure to new techs, then this may be the right opportunity for you! Apply Now!!
Requirements:
- Degree in IT or relevant experience
- Min of 5+ years’ experience
- Development and programming (QlikSense and QlikView)
- Cloud Technologies (Highly beneficial)
- Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Web and digital project experience (highly beneficial)
- Agile working experience (highly beneficial)
Responsibilities:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organization
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis
- Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
- Assist with identification and management of risks
Reference Number for this position is NN53235 which is a long-term contract based in Pretoria offering a rate of up to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
[URL Removed]
Desired Skills:
- QlikSense
- QlikView
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree