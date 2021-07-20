QlikSense and QlikView Developer – Pretoria – up to R750 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A German multinational corporation and one of the world’s largest producers of motor vehicles is looking to hire the services of a skilled QlikSense and QlikView Developer on a long-term contract role.

You will be required to have an understanding of integration between different technologies, coordination between development and support environments, assisting with the business case, planning and monitoring, eliciting requirements, requirements organization, translating and simplifying requirements, requirements management and communication, document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed and assist with identification and management of risks.

Requirements:

Degree in IT or relevant experience

Min of 5+ years’ experience

Development and programming (QlikSense and QlikView)

Cloud Technologies (Highly beneficial)

Extensive experience in implementing and monitoring solutions

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Web and digital project experience (highly beneficial)

Agile working experience (highly beneficial)

Responsibilities:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Coordination between development and support environments

Assisting with the business case

Planning and monitoring

Eliciting requirements

Requirements organization

Translating and simplifying requirements

Requirements management and communication

Requirements analysis

Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed

Assist with identification and management of risks

Reference Number for this position is NN53235 which is a long-term contract based in Pretoria offering a rate of up to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

