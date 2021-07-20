Senior BI Analyst (CH695) at Capital H Staffing and Advisory Solutions

Our client in the Banking industry is looking for Senior BI Analysts to join their fast-growing, and exciting business. The purpose of the role is to utilise Data and Analytical skills to provide support to the wider Data and Analytics team, to specified internal clients within the Bank, and to Key business Forums and Committees. This would enable business to make better decision, and faster.

Qualifications

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Bachelor’s Degree in Finance, Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Engineering (Minimum)

Honours Degree in Finance or Statistics (Beneficial)

Experience

Minimum:

At least 5 years experience in a BI Analysis (or similar) role, including experience in and understanding of database structure design and data extraction principles

Knowledge

Minimum: Knowledge and understanding of:

Business Analysis & Requirements gathering

Financial systems & procedures

Database design principles

Advanced Excel

Advanced Word

SQL or SAS

Ideal: Knowledge and understanding of:

Operational environment

The banks strategic objectives (i.e. productivity, profit, efficiency, processes and procedures and client service) Power BI/ Qlikview Visual Basic



Key Tasks and Accountabilities

Take ownership and responsibility for allocated value stream

Delivery Business requirements

Stakeholder Engagement This includes taking ownership / operating as a primary contact for internal clients on 2 or more specific process/product area/channel/divisions

Quality Assurance Consistently produce business insight with pinpoint accuracy together with high quality recommendations that are ready for implementation and have direct benefit to bank

Level of Complexity Level of Analysis is very complex (required to be able to join data and source information from multiple sources / processes) and develop appropriate metrics and measures on this information for analysis and interpretation which takes into account the business processes.

Reporting

Ensure adherence to best practice principles and processes

Skills

Analytical Skills

Influencing Skills

Numerical Reasoning skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Communications Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Reporting Skills

Presentation Skills

Competencies

Working with People

Relating and Networking

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Analysing

Learning and Researching

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting and Responding to Change

Conditions of Employment

Clear criminal and credit record

