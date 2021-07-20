Senior Project Manager at Saratoga Software

Saratoga is looking for a Senior Project Manager with 8+ years’ project management & consulting experience. A proven track record of managing a team and key stakeholders in financial services, specifically in a Wealth / Fund Management environment, is essential to the role.

Key responsibilities

Responsible for managing the delivery of a portfolio of medium to complex sized software projects, using industry standard development/delivery methodologies

Leading and coaching of multi-workstream projects and distributed teams to high-performance levels (team size of 10+ individuals)

Manage and control the definition of the scope of project requirements and high-level solutions with product and business owners

Responsible for managing project requirements into development teams and user acceptance on delivery

Manages stakeholders ranging from operational to senior/executive

Manages project delivery associated with contracts and agreements (internal and external stakeholders)

Define, source and manage necessary project resources

Prepares realistic and achievable project plans and strategies across SDLC

Effectively control and manage risks, issues and dependencies within a project

Establish, manage and report on project budget and finance

Use of best practices tools, methods and techniques to drive the delivery process

Technical experience in organizational, process and systems architectures is essential.

Qualifications

IT related undergrad in B.Com IS or Honours in BBusSc IS / B.Com IS / B.Eng

Preference to candidates that have completed or are studying towards completing project management certifications (PMI / PRINCE2).

Technical Skills and Experience

8+ years’ IT project management consulting experience

Proven track record in Financial Services, specifically Wealth and Fund Management.

Demonstrates foundational knowledge across Business Analysis / Systems Development / Quality Assurance and the ability to apply them in medium to complex project environments (SME / Technical Expertise).

Ability to comprehend new and difficult technology issues and translate them for business understanding.

Enterprise analysis (e.g. business cases).

Demonstrated skills in project management tools and techniques as defined by PMI / PRINCE2 or similar professional body.

Proficient in Project Management Principles and execution thereof

Exposure to Agile Methods

Exposure to Microsoft Technologies (C#.NET, SQL).

Knowledge of general purpose / specialised applications.

Attributes

Excellent and proven analytical skills.

Problem solver that can demonstrate innovation

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Attention to detail and responsive to change.

Versatile, hands-on, willing to get ‘stuck in’.

Delivery focused and proactive, a self-starter.

Ability to interact with and build relationships with clients and team members.

Ethical and trustworthy.

Demonstrates personal organisation & continuous learning.

Solid Business understanding.

Ability to coach / mentor consultants.

Demonstrates high emotional intelligence.

Able to motivate people, effectively negotiate, influence opinions / decisions.

Ability to manage conflict effectively.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Senior Project Manager

Fund Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Company Information

We are a vibrant, innovative technology consulting company, and a preferred home for software solutions professionals.

The company culture is?professional, yet people centric,?and?rewards excellence in all its forms.

Our?people are some of the brightest in the industry, and many are leaders in their respective fields.

We invest in our people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning,?eCoaching?and tech talks.

We have offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and offer relocation assistance where appropriate. Our flexi-hours, 20 annual leave days, above-industry salaries, progressive policies, and various staff events, ensure you maintain a healthy work-life balance.

