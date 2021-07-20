Senior WAN Network Engineer at Government Employees Medical Scheme

The position of Senior Network Engineer WAN is vacant. The Senior Network Engineer WAN will report directly to the Senior Manager: Infrastructure and Operations, and forms part of the Information and Communications Technology Division. The position is based at GEMS Head Office, Pretoria.

The closing date for applications will be Tuesday, 27 July 2021 at 5pm.

The total remuneration package perannum R862 628.00 – R1 078 232 and will be based on qualifications and experience.

The Senior Network Engineer WAN will be required to Ensure the stability and integrity of in-house voice, data, video and wide area network services and provide support to the Senior Manager: Infrastructure and Operations through the following KPA’s:

Key Performance Areas (KPAs):

Assess and advise on near and long term network capacity needs.

Develop and implement policies and procedures for network admin, usage and disaster recovery.

Design and deploy company LANs, WANs and wireless networks, including servers, routers, hubs, switches , UPPs and other hardware.

Configure networks.

Perform installation, configuration, maintenance, and troubleshooting.

Manage network to support servers and associated operating systems and software

Network assessment management.

Qualification requirements are:

University degree/Diploma in network engineering or computer science or Information Technology.

Certifications in Cisco CCIE, CISCO CCNP, CCNA, CompTIA Networking and/or HP Aruba.

Certified Wireless Networking will be advantageous.

Firewall certifications.

CCNA Cloud will be advantageous.

Minimum of 5-8 years relevant work experience in ICT Networking management.

Minimum of 2-3 years managerial/ Senior work experience.

Proven experience and success with LAN, WAN, WLAN, and WWAN design and implementation.

Proven experience with network capacity planning, network security principles, and general network management best practices.

Strong, hands-on technical knowledge of Firewalls, routing and switching networking including Knowledge of Cisco, HP Aruba Airwave Network Management, Aruba ClearPass

Excellent knowledge of telephony systems.

Working technical knowledge of current network hardware, protocols, and Internet standards, including.

Excellent hardware troubleshooting experience.

Application support experience with Virtual Meeting Solutions, Cisco virtual solution (Jabber and Webex), Zoom and Microsoft teams.

Competence with testing tools and procedures for voice and data circuits.

Good understanding of the organization’s goals and objectives.

Knowledge of applicable data privacy practices and laws.

GEMS employs people with the highest level of integrity – submission to the appropriate pre-employment assessment is obligatory to be considered for the position.

Information provided is used for Employment Equity purposes.

Kindly note that the information provided on application of the position may be shared with a third party for vetting purposes and will be stored by GEMS for a period of 5 years.

Gems is guided by the principles of employment equity. Preference will be given to groups who are underrepresented in accordance with Gems employment equity plan.

