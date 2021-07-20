Software Architect at Michael Page South Africa Limited

This is a hands-on position where you will get to experiment with emerging technologies and build proof of concepts to aid in Architecture and Delivery decision making. We are looking for a Software Architect interested in working on a market leading large scale cloud platform and helping us to advance our technology road map in one of our software development offices. This is a very exciting and rewarding opportunity to work with like-minded Architects on designing new solutions for an expanding global platform. You will help define technical direction and strategy, while guiding engineering teams to build innovative, scalable and robust solutions on a range of customer facing platforms.Client DetailsMy client specialises in the delivery of high quality web-based, API and mobile applications for participants and administrators for equity-based incentive and share plans. Description

Monitor technology evolution and make technology roadmap recommendations.

Help define and deliver a world class technology roadmap.

Review and challenge existing architecture/libraries/tooling/etc. with view of making long term improvements

Provide inception to aid product and development decisions.

Build proof of concepts (PoC) solutions to aid decision making.

Collaborates with product team to produce high level design and time estimates.

Collaborates with delivery team to ensure designs are fully understood and implemented appropriately.

Assist Delivery team and review deliverables Assist Pre-sales, provide integration support with Partners, and liaise with customers technical teams.

Profile

Extremely passionate about building best in class software solutions.

A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Software Architect designing enterprise applications.

Strong development skills building systems using proven design patterns.

Strong OO modelling, design and implementation skills.

Experience integrating with RESTful services. Estimation and risk escalation knowledge and experience.

Expert knowledge in statically typed, object orientation programming languages, such as C# and/or Java.

Excellent working knowledge of relational database systems like SQL Server, PostgreSQL, MySQL Experience of cloud platforms like Azure or AWS.

Excellent Communication including written and oral English Practical experience in all phases of the development lifecycle.

Job OfferR900 000 per annum [URL Removed] note this is a contract position with the following options :

After 6 months move abroad with the Business

Remain in SA for a 12 month contract, with the possibility of renewal.

To be discussed in more detail.

About The Employer:

