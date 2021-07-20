Statistics/Business Analyst at Overseas Administration Management

We are urgently looking for an experienced Statistics/Business Analyst to join our team in Epping, Cape Town.

Responsibilities

Analyse, problem-solve, and interpret business need and translate them into application and operational requirements

Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources

In depth analysis of market segments and forecasting

Analyse data to maximise business value

Plan and manage individual projects, while adhering to standard deliverables and timelines

Developing new reports and updating existing monthly reports for business use

Research and Analyse data to determine problems, risks, and opportunities for improvement.

Provide additional insight and analysis beyond initial project requirements

Interact professionally with a diverse group including executives, managers, and subject matter experts

Analyse results and set up reports containing respective conclusions, ideas, and general guidance

Maintain pricing formula’s and tables for approved pricing changes

Completeness and correctness of data and subsequent reporting

Skills /Competencies Required

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills (fully proficient in English/French and advantage)

Problem solving and solution driven

Plan and prioritise, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands. Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change.

Able to function under pressure and meet tight deadlines

Comfortable with working independently during the execution of projects and plans.

High level of self-discipline.

Excellent knowledge and proficiency of MS Excel

Excellent attention to detail

Flexibility

Cultivates Innovation

Business Insights

Strong ability to handle complexity

Analytical, logical & critical thinker

Qualifications/Experience

3 years’ experience in a business analysis position

Bachelors Degree with statistics/mathematics related majors

Business analysis practices and techniques

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Management Reporting

French Advantageous

Solution Driven

Change Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

