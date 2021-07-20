Statistics/Business Analyst at Overseas Administration Management

Jul 20, 2021

We are urgently looking for an experienced Statistics/Business Analyst to join our team in Epping, Cape Town.

Responsibilities

  • Analyse, problem-solve, and interpret business need and translate them into application and operational requirements
  • Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources
  • In depth analysis of market segments and forecasting
  • Analyse data to maximise business value
  • Plan and manage individual projects, while adhering to standard deliverables and timelines
  • Developing new reports and updating existing monthly reports for business use
  • Research and Analyse data to determine problems, risks, and opportunities for improvement.
  • Provide additional insight and analysis beyond initial project requirements
  • Interact professionally with a diverse group including executives, managers, and subject matter experts
  • Analyse results and set up reports containing respective conclusions, ideas, and general guidance
  • Maintain pricing formula’s and tables for approved pricing changes
  • Completeness and correctness of data and subsequent reporting

Skills /Competencies Required

  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills (fully proficient in English/French and advantage)
  • Problem solving and solution driven
  • Plan and prioritise, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands. Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change.
  • Able to function under pressure and meet tight deadlines
  • Comfortable with working independently during the execution of projects and plans.
  • High level of self-discipline.
  • Excellent knowledge and proficiency of MS Excel
  • Excellent attention to detail
  • Flexibility
  • Cultivates Innovation
  • Business Insights
  • Strong ability to handle complexity
  • Analytical, logical & critical thinker

Qualifications/Experience

  • 3 years’ experience in a business analysis position
  • Bachelors Degree with statistics/mathematics related majors
  • Business analysis practices and techniques

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Management Reporting
  • French Advantageous
  • Solution Driven
  • Change Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

