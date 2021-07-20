Statistics/Business Analyst at Overseas Administration Management

We are urgently looking for an experienced Statistics/Business Analyst to join our team in Epping, Cape Town.
Responsibilities
- Analyse, problem-solve, and interpret business need and translate them into application and operational requirements
- Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources
- In depth analysis of market segments and forecasting
- Analyse data to maximise business value
- Plan and manage individual projects, while adhering to standard deliverables and timelines
- Developing new reports and updating existing monthly reports for business use
- Research and Analyse data to determine problems, risks, and opportunities for improvement.
- Provide additional insight and analysis beyond initial project requirements
- Interact professionally with a diverse group including executives, managers, and subject matter experts
- Analyse results and set up reports containing respective conclusions, ideas, and general guidance
- Maintain pricing formula’s and tables for approved pricing changes
- Completeness and correctness of data and subsequent reporting
Skills /Competencies Required
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills (fully proficient in English/French and advantage)
- Problem solving and solution driven
- Plan and prioritise, demonstrating abilities to manage competing demands. Demonstrate abilities to anticipate and manage change.
- Able to function under pressure and meet tight deadlines
- Comfortable with working independently during the execution of projects and plans.
- High level of self-discipline.
- Excellent knowledge and proficiency of MS Excel
- Excellent attention to detail
- Flexibility
- Cultivates Innovation
- Business Insights
- Strong ability to handle complexity
- Analytical, logical & critical thinker
Qualifications/Experience
- 3 years’ experience in a business analysis position
- Bachelors Degree with statistics/mathematics related majors
- Business analysis practices and techniques
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Management Reporting
- French Advantageous
- Solution Driven
- Change Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree