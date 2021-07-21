Africa Data Centres, Global Sense select Zadara

Zadara has announced that Africa Data Centres and service provider Global Sense have added Zadara’s edge cloud services to their marketplace.

Zadara’s resilient, enterprise-grade products and services, including its Federated Edge program, are now available in Midrand, South Africa, and will soon be expanded into all Africa Data Centres locations to serve enterprise customers throughout the continent.

“We are excited about the launch of Zadara’s enterprise edge cloud services in our Midrand facility,” says Jody Martin, cloud product manager for Africa Data Centres. “Through Global Sense, a South African-based systems integrator and strategic Zadara partner, customers in our facilities can access fully-managed IT infrastructure on demand, scale their solutions at any time and simplify complex hybrid deployments. It’s an honor to be a part of Zadara’s growth through our secure, cloud and carrier neutral facilities – which are rapidly expanding across the continent.”

“Enterprises around the world are reaping the benefits of Zadara’s edge cloud platform, and, with the African data center market expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% over the coming years, the time is now to bring these benefits to the continent,” notes Tal Rotem, sales director: south EMEA and LATAM for Zadara. “We are proud to work with Africa Data Centres – their state-of-the-art data centers combined with Zadara technology will allow African organizations access to advanced, localized compute network and storage cloud services. Together, we are enabling customers to reduce cost, increase agility and drive productivity within their businesses.”

According to Gerrit Visser, MD of Global Sense: “Our team understands that no two businesses are alike, that’s why we partner with our customers to develop efficient, cost-effective solutions that help optimize businesses. Delivering Zadara’s Cloud edge computing & storage services in Africa Data Centres’ world-class data center facilities allows our customers to keep up with modern enterprise architectures. Zadara’s pay-as-you-consume model is very advantageous to our customers and gives them flexibility and the ability to scale.”