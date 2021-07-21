Data Engineer with AWS Cloud – Midrand – Up to R950 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A global juggernaut with over 31 production and assembly facilities in 15 countries as well as a global sales network and a leading manufacturer in the motor vehicles industry has an exciting opportunity for an exceptional AWS Cloud Expert to join their state- of-the-art-team!!!

You will get the opportunity to work with like-minded forward-thinking technologists that are developing platforms of tomorrow in an environment that is always looking at ways to push new ideas and boundaries!!!

If you are ready to take your career to the next level and are looking for challenging projects and exposure to new techs, then this may be the right opportunity for you! Apply Now!!

Requirements:

Degree in IT or relevant experience

8+ years’ experience commercial experience

AWS

Lambda

DynamoDB

Python 3x

SQL

PySpark

Boto3

Terraform

ETL

Docker

Linux / Unix

Param Store

Secrets Manager

Athena

Glue

CloudWatch

Step Function

SNS

Code Build / Pipeline

CloudFormation

S3

Reference Number for this position is NN52685 which is a long-term contract based in Midrand offering a rate of up to R950 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

[URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

AWS

SQL

Linux

SNS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position