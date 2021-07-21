Data Scientist at Deloitte 2

WE ARE LOOKING FOR A SENIOR DATA SCIENTIST FOR 3 MONTHSThe Data Scientist utilises analytical, statistical and programming skills to collect, analyse, and interpret large data sets. The Data Scientist then uses this information to develop data-driven solutions to difficult business challenges. The role is furthermore responsible for modelling complex business problems and discovering business insights through the use of statistical, algorithmic, data mining, and visualisation techniquesSpecification:Use advanced analytics methods to extract value from business data.

2.Conduct research on cutting-edge techniques and tools in machine learning/deep learning/artificial intelligence.

3.Determine requirements that will be used to train and evolve deep learning models and algorithms.

Identify valuable data sources and automate collection processes.

Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and data gathering techniques.

Mine and analyse data from organisational databases to drive optimisation and improvement of product development, marketing techniques and business strategies.

Process, cleanse and verify the integrity of data used for analysis through defined data quality testing models.

Enhance data collection procedures to include information that is relevant for building analytic systems.

Undertake pre-processing of structured and unstructured data.

Analyse large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns.

Develop custom data models and algorithms to apply to data sets.

Build predictive models and machine-learning algorithms.

Apply predictive modelling to increase and optimise customer experiences, revenue generation and other business outcomes.

Combine models through ensemble modelling.

Present information using data visualisation techniques.

4.Perform large-scale experimentation and build data-driven models to answer business questions.

Work with stakeholders throughout the organisation to identify opportunities for leveraging organisational data to drive business solutions.

Coordinate with different functional teams to implement models and monitor outcomes.

Develop processes and tools to monitor and analyse model performance and data accuracy.

Develop automated anomaly detection systems and constant tracking of its performanceRequirements:Relevant degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science or another quantitative field supported by post graduate degrees, preferably Masters level

Advantageous:

Certificate / Diploma in Business Analysis

7 10 years of experience manipulating data sets and building statistical models

Experience creating and using advanced machine learning algorithms and statistics: regression, simulation, scenario analysis, modelling, clustering, decision trees and neural networks

Web service machine learning experience

Proven experience analysing large data sets such as Google Analytics, Site Catalyst, Telematics Providers, Facebook Insights

Demonstrable experience in solving business problems with advanced analytical solutions

Experience working with and creating data architecturesAdvantageous:

Big data experience

Excellent understanding of machine learning techniques and algorithms, such as k-NN, Naive Bayes, SVM, Decision Forests, etc.

Detailed understanding of common data science toolkits, such as R, NumPy, MatLab

Detailed understanding of data visualisation tools, such as D3.js, GGplot, PowerBIDashboard Tools

Proficiency in using relevant query languages such as SQL, Hive, Pig

Detailed understanding of NoSQL databases, such as MongoDB, Cassandra, Cosmos DB

Knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques (clustering, decision tree learning, artificial neural networks, etc.) and their real-world advantages/drawbacks

Knowledge of advanced statistical techniques and concepts (regression, properties of distributions, statistical tests and proper usage, etc.) and experience with applicationsAdvantageous:

Knowledge of Internet of Things (IoT) analysis

Knowledge of container and cloud-based development environments

Skills using statistical computer languages (R, Python, SLQ, etc.) to manipulate data and draw insights from large data sets

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Good applied statistics skills, such as distributions, statistical testing, regression, etc.

Good scripting and programming skills using Python

Can work with data to identify patterns, uses judgment to form conclusions that may challenge conventional wisdom, and focuses on the crux of issues to identify high-leverage intervention points and strategies

Seeks to understand business needs, and gets results that have a clear, positive, and direct impact on business performance

Ability to influence by applying different strategies to convince others to change their opinions or plans, and ensures that proposals or arguments are supported by strong logic and a compelling business case, addressing all relevant factors

Passion for optimising business performance

Focus on innovating and continuous improvement

Focus on analysing and solving problems

Appreciation for challenging others with respect

Strong inclination for change agility

Commitment to maintaining business awareness

Excellent communication and mentoring skills

Data-oriented personality

Customer centricity and focus

Readiness to make and own decisions

Enthusiasm for learning, growing and sharing

Preference for thinking practically

Preference for planning and organising

Perseverance, maintaining energy levels

Concern for communicating clearly

Remain resilient under stress and pressure

