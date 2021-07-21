Developer: DSD (Cape Town or Johannesburg) X2 at Capitec

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the creation of Capitec Bank remote banking related applications according to specifications

Experience

5 years’ proven experience in software development

Experience in the following development languages:

Minimum

Java Script Frameworks XML HTML CSS Java JSP SQL Web Services Spring



Qualifications (Minimum)

National Certificate in Grade 12 National Certificate

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Agile development life cycle

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Solid understanding of:

Banking systems environment

Banking business model

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss, Hibernate)

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Adhering to Principles and Values

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

A valid driver’s licence is preferred

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

