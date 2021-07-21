INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER (Full CISSP certification )

The Role: The Information Security Officer will be accountable for ensuring appropriate controls are in place for the security of information assets. The ISO will be the centre of competence for Information Security, providing thought leadership and acting as the focal point for security compliance-related activities and [URL Removed] and Experience: Experience and Qualifications RequiredBachelor??s degree in Information systems or equivalentInformation Security Certification such as CEH, CISM, CCSP, CISSPMore than 6 years?? experience in an IT security environment, including cloud security Knowledge of common information security management frameworks, such as ISO/IEC 27001 and NIST, OWASPExperience architecting and implementing Security technologies.Windows, and Linux operating systemsPreferred experience in ethical hacking / audit/consulting services (3 ?? 4 years) Preferred with SLDC / development / coding via multiple platforms (1 ?? 2 years)Key Accountabilities:

Provide input to the IT security strategy and IT security enhancements

Implement, maintain and ensure adherence to information security framework and information security plan ? Work with the IT leadership in the development of the IT security policy, procedures and standards

Implement, maintain and ensure adherence to information security framework and information security plan ? Work with the IT leadership in the development of the IT security policy, procedures and standards Ensure system configuration guidelines are followed and monitors system performance for compliance with information security standards.

Clear understanding of cloud computing services/deployment architecture ? Perform risk management activities including third-party due diligence ? Provide subject matter expertise and guide information and cyber security initiatives ? Respond to security and privacy related questions from users, partners, and customers

Clear understanding of cloud computing services/deployment architecture ? Perform risk management activities including third-party due diligence ? Provide subject matter expertise and guide information and cyber security initiatives ? Respond to security and privacy related questions from users, partners, and customers A diverse security background with knowledge in several cyber security tools including; firewalls; VPN technologies, IDS / IPS, network access control and network segmentation, anti-malware and spam technologies, SIEM, IAM, PAM; risk and vulnerability assessments and compliance tools

Experience in cyber threat monitoring and response, threat remediation and threat intelligence

Deliver security assessment services including network scanning, vulnerability testing, penetration testing, and coordinate incident response activities

Familiarity with information security issues as it relates to web-based applications Review new and emerging exploits and vulnerabilities, and understand how the Group could defend against them; Monitor and investigate security events, network and access controls

Hands on approach to remediation of information security issues.

Collaborate the IT development and product teams to improve application and infrastructure security and compliance, and mature the security in software development lifecycle

Drive the Information and cyber security awareness security awareness programme to educate employees about information and cyber security risks and promote good security practices.

Prepare and coordinate the completion of various data and analytics reports. Provide input on cyber security operations metrics and indicators. Report on key cyber security operations metrics and indicators to management.

